Urmila Matondkar Is Back, Folks!

Urmila Matondkar returns to the movies, and we can't keep calm.

In fact, there's a lot of thrills for those who appreciate Marathi cinema.

Seven Marathi films were launched on September 14, and here's a closer look at them.

Urmila was last seen in a song in the 2018 Irrfan starrer Blackmail but we have not seen her in a full-fledged movie role for almost a decade.

Now, we get to see her share screen space with Shreyas Talpade.

Actor Ninad Kamat doubles up as a director, and helms the Urmila-Shreyas film, Tee Mee Navhech, written by Paritosh Painter.

Mahesh Manjrekar directs a love story, Nirvadhi.

Subodh Bhave, Upendra Limaye and Gauri Ingawale will star in Niravadhi.

Pavitra Rishtaactor Prarthana Behere gets ready for a Marathi film.

Actor-director Prasad Oak, seen here with wife Manjiri, will direct Prathana and Swapnil Joshi in Sutka.

Vandana Gupte smiles for the camera.

Actor-director Mrunal Kulkarni will direct Vandana and Sai Tamhankar in Phakta Mahilansathi.

Tejaswini Pandit will star in Ekhda Yeun Tar Bagha Return Janarach Nahi, directed by Prasad Khandekar, which will also feature Pandharinath Kamble.

Comedians Vijay Patkar and Siddharth Jadhav.

Siddharth will work in Priyadarshan Jadhav's thriller, April Fool.

Johnny Lever and Vijay Patkar will join Siddharth in the comedy Three Cheers, to be directed by Paritosh Painter.