Rediff.com  » Movies » Is This Janhvi's Boyfriend?

Is This Janhvi's Boyfriend?

By SUBHASH K JHA
November 08, 2022 12:20 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Orhan Awatramani/Instagram

Is there someone special in Janhvi Kapoor's life?

She is often seen in the company of someone named Orhan Awatramani.

When asked, Janhvi laughs it off, and tells Subhash K Jha, "He has been a close friend since I was 16 or 17. That's how it has always been. We've always gone out for dinners and lunches together."

The Mili actor is wise enough to realise that her relationships are under scrutiny since she is a star.

"I guess the media is picking it up more. He is being papped more. Or I guess there's just more social media relevance to our friendship. People are drawing their own conclusions. But he has always been a close friend to my sister Khushi and me," she says.

"It may seem new to the paps, but there is nothing new in this."

 

SUBHASH K JHA
