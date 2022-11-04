News
Sara-Ananya Watch Janhvi's Film... With Rekha!

Sara-Ananya Watch Janhvi's Film... With Rekha!

By Rediff Movies
November 04, 2022 17:55 IST
A special screening was held in Mumbai for Janhvi Kapoor's new release, Mili.

It's a survival drama that hits the right notes and certainly has us seeing the actor in a whole new light.

 

The star of the show, Janhvi.

 

Rekha's in the mood to watch a movie!

 

Rekha wraps a supportive arm around Janhvi, even as Sunny Kaushal and Boney Kapoor share the frame.

 

Janhvi's BFFs Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday cheer for her.

 

Mili Director Mathukutty Xavier has also directed the original Malayalam thriller, Helen.

 

Sunny, who plays Janhvi's boyfriend, brings his parents Veena and Sham Kaushal for the screening.

 

Big brother Vicky Kaushal arrives too.

Interestingly, this Friday also sees his wife Katrina Kaif's Phone Bhoot release in the theatres.

 

Sharvari.

 

Janhvi's aunt Maheep Kapoor with her son, Jahaan.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

Rediff Movies
