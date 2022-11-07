When The Bachchans Partied With Rajinikanth

Even as Ponniyin Selvan: I arrives on OTT to enjoy a whole new audience after its theatrical release, Director Mani Ratnam hosted a party in Chennai.

Cast members arrived with their families and mingled with Tamil cinema's biggest stars, making it a night to remember.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kushboo Sundar/Instagram

Kushboo shares a picture with the Bachchans: Aishwarya, Abhishek and Aaradhya, who turns 11 on November 16.

Aishwarya plays the antagonist, Pazhuvoor queen Nandini and carries the entire story on her shoulders.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kushboo Sundar/Instagram

Mani Ratnam flanked by Choreographer Brinda Parameshwar, Kushboo and Trisha Krishnan .

Trisha plays Chola princess Kundavai Devi in the film, whose hair jewellery was so heavy that she needed a backrest during the shoot.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kushboo Sundar/Instagram

Suhasini Mani Ratnam, actress Lissy Laxmi and Jayaram

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jayaram/Instagram

Jayaram tells us why he's grateful to Rajinikanth: 'Thank you superstar @rajinikanth sir for your kind words & appreciation for my work !! Forever been a fan of this man, it was a pleasure meeting him and talking to him'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lissy Laxmi/Instagram

Lissy shares pictures from the party with Aishwarya, Jayam Ravi and his wife Aarti, Jayaram, A R Rahman and Mani Ratnam.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lissy Laxmi/Instagram

Prabhu, Jayachitra and Karthi join the cast for a picture.