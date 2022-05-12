Is Sonakshi ENGAGED?

IMAGE: Sonakshi Sinha recently teased her fans by posting pictures of a huge diamond ring sitting pretty on her ring finger and a mystery man bordering the picture's frame.

Is she engaged?

She finally reveals the truth: 'Ok ok, i think ive teased you enough!! Lots of hints were dropped and not a single lie was told!

'Big day for me because im launching my very own brand SOEZI @itssoezi… every girls one stop shop for amazing nails, all day everyday!!!

'One of my biggest dreams coming true because finally i step into the world of entrepreneurship!!and i couldn’t wait to share it with YOU!!

'And lastly I was actually just flaunting my new love - my @itssoezi NAILS in the pictures… what did you think??? Hahahaha love you guys! Thank you for the immense support always.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram