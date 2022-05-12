News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Is Sonakshi ENGAGED?

Is Sonakshi ENGAGED?

By Rediff Movies
May 12, 2022 12:29 IST
Madhuri makes an announcement... Malaika adds colour to her life... Shanaya can't stop smiling...

Please click on the images for a look at the stars.

 

IMAGE: Sonakshi Sinha recently teased her fans by posting pictures of a huge diamond ring sitting pretty on her ring finger and a mystery man bordering the picture's frame.
Is she engaged?
She finally reveals the truth: 'Ok ok, i think ive teased you enough!! Lots of hints were dropped and not a single lie was told!
'Big day for me because im launching my very own brand SOEZI @itssoezi… every girls one stop shop for amazing nails, all day everyday!!!
'One of my biggest dreams coming true because finally i step into the world of entrepreneurship!!and i couldn’t wait to share it with YOU!!
'And lastly I was actually just flaunting my new love - my @itssoezi NAILS in the pictures… what did you think??? Hahahaha love you guys! Thank you for the immense support always.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Madhuri Dixit's her new single, Tu hai mera, releases on her birthday, May 15. And that makes her really, really happy and sunshiney!
Photograph: Kind courtesy Madhuri Dixit/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Huma Qureshi is 'God's Child'.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Huma Qureshi/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Malaika Arora brightens her day with red.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Richa Chadha is beautiful in B&W.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Richa Chadha/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Shanaya Kapoor, who has started shooting for her debut film, Karan Johar's Bedhadak, sure looks happy.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Mouni Roy is in Doha with husband Suraj Nambiar.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Rasika Dugal enjoys a game of chess during her holiday in Kodaikanal with husband Mukul Chadda.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Rasika Dugal/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha turns photographer for mommy.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Raveena Tandon/Instagram

 

 

 
Rediff Movies
'Those were lovely days'

'Those were lovely days'

'I like to listen to my heart'

'I like to listen to my heart'

