Is Nushrratt Seeing RED?

Is Nushrratt Seeing RED?

By Rediff Movies
July 07, 2022 17:56 IST
A look at the film folk Photographer Pradeep Bandekar met on Wednesday.

Nushrratt Bharuccha gets her hair done and we love the hint of red!

 

Tara Sutaria is focused on her upcoming film, Ek Villain Returns.

Directed by Mohit Suri, the film is slated to release on July 29.

 

Arjun Kapoor is cast opposite Tara.

 

Sanya Malhotra shines as she promotes her film, HIT: The First Case.

 

She wears the bling while co-star Rajkummar Rao goes the flowery route.

 

Karan Johar remembers to mask up even as he gets into Koffee With Karan mode.

The seventh season premieres on July 7 on Disney+ Hotstar.

 

Aditya Roy Kapur's recent action film Rashtra Kavach Om did not perform well at the box office, but the actor moves on. He's clicked outside the T-Series office.

Rediff Movies
