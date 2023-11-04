News
Is Kangana Praying For Tejas Or Poll Ticket?

Is Kangana Praying For Tejas Or Poll Ticket?

By REDIFF MOVIES
November 04, 2023 11:53 IST
On Friday, November 3, 2023, Kangana Ranaut declared that she will contest the 2024 Lok Sabha election if Lord Krishna so wishes.

Politics may open a new opportunity for the actor whose last two films Dhaakad and Tejas have -- in box office parlance -- flopped badly.

Seen worshipping at Somnath Dham on Friday, was she praying that the MoSha regime blesses her with an election ticket (will she contest from her native Himachal Pradesh, where the Congress is in power or be granted a safe seat in UP?) or that Tejas' fortunes at the BO improve?

 

IMAGE: Kangana at the Somnath Mandir.

 

IMAGE: Kangana does the Jalabhishek, the ritual of pouring water on the Shivling.

 

IMAGE: Kangana gives the photographers something to click at the shrine.

 

IMAGE: Kangana has a chat with the media during her visit.

 

IMAGE: Kangana fills the visitors book at the temple.

 

IMAGE: Kangana also offered prayers at Bhalka Tirth, which is located in Veraval on the western coast of Gujarat 4 kilometres from the Somnath temple.
It is said to where Lord Krishna took his final breath. All photographs: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Kangana's temple run continued at the Shree Ram Mandir at Somnath.

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

REDIFF MOVIES
