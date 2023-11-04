Is Kangana Praying For Tejas Or Poll Ticket?

On Friday, November 3, 2023, Kangana Ranaut declared that she will contest the 2024 Lok Sabha election if Lord Krishna so wishes.
Politics may open a new opportunity for the actor whose last two films Dhaakad and Tejas have -- in box office parlance -- flopped badly.
Seen worshipping at Somnath Dham on Friday, was she praying that the MoSha regime blesses her with an election ticket (will she contest from her native Himachal Pradesh, where the Congress is in power or be granted a safe seat in UP?) or that Tejas' fortunes at the BO improve?
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com