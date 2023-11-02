WATCH! Aaradhya's First Speech!

'What my darling, my life, my mom is doing is truly important and truly wonderful.'

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrated her 50th birthday on November 1,2023 with her daughter Aaradhya and mum Vrinda Rai.

But it wasn't an ordinary celebration, of course.

She was felicitated by the GSB Seva Mandal for her social work, including providing financial aid to cancer patients.

The Ponniyin Selvan star looked beautiful in a white chikankari salwar suit.

Aaradhya looked adorable in a white top and blue bottoms.

In her first-ever speech on a public platform, Aaradhya complimented her mum, saying that whatever work she is doing for the world is truly "enriching" and "fulfilling".

"I feel that what my darling, my life, my mom is doing is truly important and truly wonderful. It's truly enriching and fulfilling. It's helping the world, it's helping everyone around us, it's helping people and I just want to say, what you are doing is truly incredible," Aaradhya said.

Watch Aishwarya and Aaradhya take centrestage

Aishwarya looked very proud of her daughter as Aaradhya put her thoughts across.

Watch Aishwarya cut her birthday cake

Aishwarya cut her birthday cake as the media sang Happy Birthday.

But she did not eat the cake as she was fasting for her husband Abhishek Bachchan for Karva Chauth.

Photographs: Satish Bodas/Rediff.com