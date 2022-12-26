News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Is Bobby Deol Making His Telugu Debut?

Is Bobby Deol Making His Telugu Debut?

By SUBHASH K JHA
December 26, 2022 18:24 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Bobby Deol/Instagram

Are rumours that Bobby Deol has joined the cast of Krish Jagarlamudi's Telugu historical, Hari Hara Veera Mallu, true?

Krish, who is currently attending a family wedding outside Hyderabad, confirms and gives Subhash K Jha some details: "Yes, Bobby Deol has joined us. How did we think of him? It was his personality that went with the character. We needed a tall and handsome actor to play a key role. Bobby fit the bill.

"He is a pleasure to work with. Very responsive to instruction and also adds his own inputs to scenes."

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Krish Jagarlamudi/Instagram

Hari Hara Veera Mallu is based on the life of the legendary outlaw,Veera Mallu, and stars actor-politician Pawan Kalyan in the title role.

Rumours in Hyderabad suggest the project was delayed due to Pawan Kalyan's political ambitions.

Krish denies this. "The delays did not happen for the reason that people are saying. It was the pandemic that caused so much delay. COVID affected everything. Why should our film be spared? I am happy to say we have completed more than 60 percent of the film."

SUBHASH K JHA
