Your OTT Menu: Suspense. Supernatural. Sci-fi.

Suspense, supernatural, sci-fi, style, slice-of-life, what will your pick be from OTT this week? Sukanya Verma gives us some choices.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

It's whodunit time, mystery buffs!

Daniel Craig continues his sleuthing adventures in picturesque Greece after a man is found dead at a billionaire's do on his private island.

Kaari

Where to watch? ZEE5

Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

A Chennai jockey must come to the rescue of hapless villagers troubled by a self-serving tycoon in this action-packed drama.

Nope

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

Jordan Peele's mishmash of genres like sci-fi, horror, western takes place at a Californian ranch where a supernatural force influences behaviour of man and beast in the eeriest ways.

Tara Vs Bilal

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Hindi

A lonely hotel owner and a married woman pretend to be romantically involved in an 'opposites attract' brand of rom-com set in London.

Pitchers 2

Where to watch? ZEE5

Language: Hindi

Friends and partners struggle to find investors and save their company in the second season of TVF's smash hit.

Big Bet

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

In this eight-part Korean drama, Old Boy's Choi Min-Sik plays a casino legend in the Philippines gambling for glory and getting back in the game even as his name is dragged in a murder case.

Emily in Paris Season 3

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Chicago girl Emily juggles love, life, career and an ultra-chic wardrobe in Lily Collins' exuberant skin for the third season of this confection binge.

The Witcher Blood Origin

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Origins series are a thing now.

After Lord of the Rings and House of Dragons, The Witcher sets out to share the story of seven outcasts from the elf world taking on a mighty empire set 1200 years before its original seasons.

Top Gun: Maverick

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

Catch the Tom Cruise blockbuster and sequel done right that follows his return as aviator ace Maverick training a group of TOP GUN pilots the tips and tricks of the trade in his own inimitable style while confronting his own ghosts from the past.

The Teacher

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)

Sexual assault and revenge form the keywords of this Malayalam drama starring Amala Paul as a physical education teacher whose mental health and marriage are left shaken after a traumatic experience.

Ram Setu

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Hindi

Akshay Kumar turns archaeologist in Ram Setu, which centres on his efforts to establish the existence of the mythical bridge from the Ramayana.

Ini Utharam

Where to watch? ZEE5

Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)

A doctor confesses to a crime that she may or may not have committed as things get curious against Ini Uthram's social drama and suspense.

Parole

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

A tale of estranged brothers compelled to confront each other and get the convicted one out on parole following their mother's demise.

Thank God

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Hindi

Sidharth Malhotra must survive in heaven to reclaim his life back on earth while Ajay Devgn plays God-God in Indra Kumar's official remake of the Danish comedy Sorte Kugler.