What's On Kartik's Plate?

Work and pleasure go hand-in-hand as far as our Bollywood stars are concerned. Here's proof.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

Kartik Aaryan, who is shooting for the film Satyaprem Ki Katha in Gujarat, is feasting his eyes as well.

He points to the lip-smacking Gujarati thali but maintains his strict diet and writes, 'No touching only Seeing.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

Mrunal Thakur, on the other hand, doesn't mind tucking in.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

The actress is currently on a safari at the Ranthambore National Park with her father, Udaysing B Thakur.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Arjun Rampal/Instagram

Arjun Rampal continues shooting for Sangeeth Sivan's film Blind Game along with Priyamani in Manali.

By the way, the temperature there is 1 degree Celsius!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Divya Dutta/Instagram

Divya Dutta lets her hair down by the Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh.