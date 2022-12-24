News
What's On Kartik's Plate?

What's On Kartik's Plate?

By Rediff Movies
December 24, 2022 10:55 IST
Work and pleasure go hand-in-hand as far as our Bollywood stars are concerned. Here's proof.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

Kartik Aaryan, who is shooting for the film Satyaprem Ki Katha in Gujarat, is feasting his eyes as well.

He points to the lip-smacking Gujarati thali but maintains his strict diet and writes, 'No touching only Seeing.'

 

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

Mrunal Thakur, on the other hand, doesn't mind tucking in.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

The actress is currently on a safari at the Ranthambore National Park with her father, Udaysing B Thakur.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Arjun Rampal/Instagram

Arjun Rampal continues shooting for Sangeeth Sivan's film Blind Game along with Priyamani in Manali.

By the way, the temperature there is 1 degree Celsius!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Divya Dutta/Instagram

Divya Dutta lets her hair down by the Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh. 

Rediff Movies
