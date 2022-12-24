What's On Kartik's Plate?

Work and pleasure go hand-in-hand as far as our Bollywood stars are concerned. Here's proof.
Kartik Aaryan, who is shooting for the film Satyaprem Ki Katha in Gujarat, is feasting his eyes as well.
He points to the lip-smacking Gujarati thali but maintains his strict diet and writes, 'No touching only Seeing.'
Mrunal Thakur, on the other hand, doesn't mind tucking in.
The actress is currently on a safari at the Ranthambore National Park with her father, Udaysing B Thakur.
Arjun Rampal continues shooting for Sangeeth Sivan's film Blind Game along with Priyamani in Manali.
By the way, the temperature there is 1 degree Celsius!
Divya Dutta lets her hair down by the Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh.