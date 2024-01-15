Photograph: Kind courtesy Netflix India/Instagram

A biopic on cricketer Sourav Ganguly will feature Ayushmann Khurrana.

The film has no title so far and will be shot towards the middle of the year.

It will be directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and produced by Luv Ranjan.

A source close to the development tells Subhash K Jha: "Speculation on the project has been on for almost two years, but they have locked the project only now. The truth is, when the speculation on the project was going on in the media, Producer Luv Ranjan had not even met Vikramaditya Motwane or Ayushmann Khurrana. Sometimes, media speculation helps a producer to make up his mind."

Is Ayushmann The Right Choice To Play Sourav Ganguly? VOTE!