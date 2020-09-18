How Dada began playing cricket

It has been too long, isn't it?

But, we've opened up. Calcutta has opened up.

So, it's not been lockdown for me since maybe, June.

I've started going to the office.

I'm at the office at the moment and I've started shooting.

I do my shoots, my commercials, I had to finish my show.

So, I did that last month and BCCI work is regular because we are hosting the IPL in Dubai so it has not been a lockdown that much since June.

Yes, we were careful.

Travelling has not been at all a part of our lives as it was before.

I used to be in Bombay every week.

Ya, the BCCI office trying to get cricket going and working and everything, so. It's been different.

More than the lockdown, I think, the situation has been very difficult to handle, mentally.

Trying to live with fear, you never experience when you met someone, the first thing which comes to your mind is he tested, is he okay, hope he is not going to infect you.

So, that's not the right way to lead life, but hopefully, this will pass.

We've gone through it for 5-and-a-half months now and at some stage, I think somehow we are used to it now, expecting it to pass and then hopefully get back to normal in the next couple of months or 3-4 months, we don't know.