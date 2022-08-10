News
Who Are Mouni-Suraj Partying With?

Who Are Mouni-Suraj Partying With?

By Rediff Movies
August 10, 2022 18:15 IST
Quite a few film folk attended the birthday party of Publicist Rohini Iyer in Mumbai. A look at the arrivals.

Right after celebrating husband Suraj Nambiar's birthday, Mouni Roy gets ready to party again.

 

Aditi Rao Hydari smiles for the camera.

 

Like Raveena Tandon's party attire?

 

R Madhavan, fresh from the success of his directorial debut, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.

 

It's wings and hearts for Shamita Shetty.

 

Can you guess who this masked party goer is?

That's Shamita's brother-in-law, Raj Kundra.

 

Actress Akanksha Malhotra.

 

Director Abhishek Kapoor, seen here with wife Pragya Yadav, celebrated his birthday on August 6.

 

And here's the birthday girl, Rohini Iyer.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

Rediff Movies
