Who Are Mouni-Suraj Partying With?

Quite a few film folk attended the birthday party of Publicist Rohini Iyer in Mumbai. A look at the arrivals.
Right after celebrating husband Suraj Nambiar's birthday, Mouni Roy gets ready to party again.
Aditi Rao Hydari smiles for the camera.
Like Raveena Tandon's party attire?
R Madhavan, fresh from the success of his directorial debut, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.
It's wings and hearts for Shamita Shetty.
Can you guess who this masked party goer is?
That's Shamita's brother-in-law, Raj Kundra.
Actress Akanksha Malhotra.
Director Abhishek Kapoor, seen here with wife Pragya Yadav, celebrated his birthday on August 6.
And here's the birthday girl, Rohini Iyer.