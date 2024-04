IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah and Mahendra Singh Dhoni met up at the Wankhede stadium on Sunday, April 14, 2024. Photograph: BCCI

Jasprit Bumrah is as much a Mahendra Singh Dhoni fan as any of us.

So, on Sunday, after CSK beat MI by 20 runs at the Wankhede, Bumrah gleefully took a photo op with Thala.

'Met Mahi bhai after so long, felt good to catch up!' Bumrah captioned the photo that he posted on his Facebook page.