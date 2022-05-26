News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Aishwarya-Abhishek Dazzle at Karan's Birthday Party

Aishwarya-Abhishek Dazzle at Karan's Birthday Party

By Rediff Movies
May 26, 2022 10:42 IST
The stars of Bollywood were celebrating one man yesterday.

Karan Johar's 50th birthday party was indeed a mega event, bigger than the premiere of any multi-starrer. And it was held at the Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai.

The evening's theme, black and bling, allowed the stars to get pretty creative.

Please click on the images for a better look at the stars as they arrive for Karan Johar's 50th birthday party.

 

IMAGE: There's the birthday boy in a blingy, bright green blazer. Only Karan Johar can pull off something like this!
Have you taken a look at his starry lifestyle?

 

IMAGE: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who recently returned from Cannes, glitters in gold; Abhishek Bachchan's jacket sticks to the evening's glitzy theme.

 

IMAGE: Ananya Panday -- who debuted in Karan's production, Student Of The Year 2 -- is ready to party.

 

IMAGE: Ranbir Kapoor escorts mum Neetu Singh and helps promote her comeback film, Jug Jugg Jeeyo (a Karan Johar production).
Alia Bhatt -- who had this lovely birthday greeting for Karan -- missed the grand bash as she's shooting for her first Hollywood film, Heart Of Stone, with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

 

IMAGE: Madhuri Dixit shimmers in black and purple.

 

IMAGE: Salman Khan has supported Karan since his first film, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, where Bhai had a special appearance.

 

IMAGE: Tiger Shroff looks dashing.

 

IMAGE: Shanaya Kapoor -- who opted for this daring ensemble -- will soon be launched by Karan Johar in Bedhadak.

 

IMAGE: 'A love story of the new era', as Karan calls it, the film will also star Gurfateh Pirzada...

 

IMAGE: ...And Lakshya Lalwani.

 

IMAGE: The Bedhadak trio.

 

IMAGE: Karan's childhood pal Shweta Bachchan with Kaajal Anand and friends.

 

IMAGE: Karan with Dharma Production's CEO and his best friend since school, Apoorva Mehta.

 

IMAGE: Fashion designer Prabal Gurung.

 

IMAGE: How could close pal Manish Malhotra not be there?

 

IMAGE: Filmmaker Shashank Khaitan, right, escorts wife Nalini and Bandish Bandits's Producer-Writer Amritpal Singh Bindra.

 

IMAGE: Natasha Nanda joins in.

 

 

 
Rediff Movies
