News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » INSIDE Bipasha's Baby Shower

INSIDE Bipasha's Baby Shower

By Rediff Movies
September 09, 2022 14:37 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Bipasha Basu had a traditional Bengali baby shower on September 8.

During this ceremony, the mother-to-be is served her favourite dishes.

Unlike the filmi, elaborate baby showers that dominate Bollywood, it was refreshing to see Bipasha's warm and homely celebration.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bipasha Basu/Instagram

Bipasha Basu looks beautiful in pink.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Singh Grover/Instagram

Karan Singh Grover, the protective papa.

 

'It's my shaadh and my mommy has made my favourite dishes and I am going to eat it all!' says Bipasha in the video below.

Video: Kind courtesy Bipasha Basu/Instagram
 

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bipasha Basu/Instagram

Bipasha's elaborate spread consisted of rice, five types of Bengali bhajas, which including aloo and parwal, dry sabzis, machor jhol, aloo posto, dal and kheer.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bipasha Basu/Instagram

Bipasha shares a picture with her mother Mamta Basu and writes, 'Wish to be a Ma like you. Love you Ma.'

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
The Panchayat Actor Who Won Our Hearts
The Panchayat Actor Who Won Our Hearts
'Shah Rukh was what Ranveer is like today'
'Shah Rukh was what Ranveer is like today'
Why Akshay Is The PERFECT FAMILY MAN
Why Akshay Is The PERFECT FAMILY MAN
Cyrus Mistry death: Here's what Mercedes report says
Cyrus Mistry death: Here's what Mercedes report says
Veep Dhankar Visits His Village
Veep Dhankar Visits His Village
Space you gave made me feel relaxed: Kohli tells Rohit
Space you gave made me feel relaxed: Kohli tells Rohit
Rice production may fall by 10-12 mn tonnes this year
Rice production may fall by 10-12 mn tonnes this year

More like this

When Padmini KISSED A Future King

When Padmini KISSED A Future King

Mrunal Falling In Love... With Australia

Mrunal Falling In Love... With Australia

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances