INSIDE Bipasha's Baby Shower

Bipasha Basu had a traditional Bengali baby shower on September 8.
During this ceremony, the mother-to-be is served her favourite dishes.
Unlike the filmi, elaborate baby showers that dominate Bollywood, it was refreshing to see Bipasha's warm and homely celebration.
Bipasha Basu looks beautiful in pink.
Karan Singh Grover, the protective papa.
'It's my shaadh and my mommy has made my favourite dishes and I am going to eat it all!' says Bipasha in the video below.
Bipasha's elaborate spread consisted of rice, five types of Bengali bhajas, which including aloo and parwal, dry sabzis, machor jhol, aloo posto, dal and kheer.
Bipasha shares a picture with her mother Mamta Basu and writes, 'Wish to be a Ma like you. Love you Ma.'