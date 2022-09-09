INSIDE Bipasha's Baby Shower

Bipasha Basu had a traditional Bengali baby shower on September 8.

During this ceremony, the mother-to-be is served her favourite dishes.

Unlike the filmi, elaborate baby showers that dominate Bollywood, it was refreshing to see Bipasha's warm and homely celebration.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bipasha Basu/Instagram

Bipasha Basu looks beautiful in pink.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Singh Grover/Instagram

Karan Singh Grover, the protective papa.

'It's my shaadh and my mommy has made my favourite dishes and I am going to eat it all!' says Bipasha in the video below.

Video: Kind courtesy Bipasha Basu/Instagram

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bipasha Basu/Instagram

Bipasha's elaborate spread consisted of rice, five types of Bengali bhajas, which including aloo and parwal, dry sabzis, machor jhol, aloo posto, dal and kheer.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bipasha Basu/Instagram

Bipasha shares a picture with her mother Mamta Basu and writes, 'Wish to be a Ma like you. Love you Ma.'