Mrunal Falling In Love... With Australia

Just what do stars do when they travel? Let's take a look.
Mrunal Thakur is visiting Australia for a friend's wedding.
She takes a quick touristy break to take in the country's natural beauty.
Disha Patani makes a picture-perfect postcard, doesn't she?
Shriya Saran's day out with daughter Radha in Tuscany.
Doesn't Shriya look stunning?
Ananya Panday is living it up in Italy and making pretty pictures.
The actor gets her dose of Vitamin D.
Mouni Roy and husband Suraj Nambiar twin for Onam in Madurai.
Vidyut Jammwal takes a dip in the snow that covers the Himalayan mountains and writes, 'My path is different... I CHILL harder than you PARTY.'
Divya Dutta and Maria Goretti get ready to take a train from Rudrapur City station in Uttarakhand.
Jaideep Alhawat goes skydiving in Dubai.
Rannvijay Singha takes a picture with wife Priyanka and son Jahaanvir in London.
Manav Kaul continues to enjoy his visit to Norway.