Rediff.com  » Movies » Mrunal Falling In Love... With Australia

Mrunal Falling In Love... With Australia

By Rediff Movies
September 09, 2022 10:04 IST
Just what do stars do when they travel? Let's take a look.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

Mrunal Thakur is visiting Australia for a friend's wedding.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

She takes a quick touristy break to take in the country's natural beauty.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

Disha Patani makes a picture-perfect postcard, doesn't she?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Saran/Instagram

Shriya Saran's day out with daughter Radha in Tuscany.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Saran/Instagram

Doesn't Shriya look stunning?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya Panday is living it up in Italy and making pretty pictures.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

The actor gets her dose of Vitamin D.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Mouni Roy and husband Suraj Nambiar twin for Onam in Madurai.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vidyut Jammwal/Instagram

Vidyut Jammwal takes a dip in the snow that covers the Himalayan mountains and writes, 'My path is different... I CHILL harder than you PARTY.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Divya Dutta/Instagram

Divya Dutta and Maria Goretti get ready to take a train from Rudrapur City station in Uttarakhand.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jaideep Alhawat/Instagram

Jaideep Alhawat goes skydiving in Dubai.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rannvijay Singha/Instagram

Rannvijay Singha takes a picture with wife Priyanka and son Jahaanvir in London.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manav Kaul/Instagram

Manav Kaul continues to enjoy his visit to Norway.

Rediff Movies
