Ananya Goes On A Holiday

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya Panday takes a break from the shooting of her latest film, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, and shares pictures from her holiday in Miami, Florida.

The actor clearly knows how to work hard and travel harder; she was in Croatia before this!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

A view of the night life.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Stepping out with her pal, Quinn Pinto.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Finding her Jupiter on earth!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Lost in thought.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Making new friends.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Soaking in the sun.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

A walk in the garden.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Enjoying a treat.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Spending time with nature.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff