HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » Ananya Goes On A Holiday

Ananya Goes On A Holiday

By REDIFF MOVIES
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 23, 2025 12:46 IST

x

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya Panday takes a break from the shooting of her latest film, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, and shares pictures from her holiday in Miami, Florida.

The actor clearly knows how to work hard and travel harder; she was in Croatia before this!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

A view of the night life.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Stepping out with her pal, Quinn Pinto.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Finding her Jupiter on earth!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Lost in thought.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Making new friends.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Soaking in the sun.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

A walk in the garden.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Enjoying a treat.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Spending time with nature.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Ananya's Bikini Holiday In Croatia
Ananya's Bikini Holiday In Croatia
'I'm A Human Being At The End Of The Day'
'I'm A Human Being At The End Of The Day'
Seen Ananya In A Bikini?
Seen Ananya In A Bikini?
PIX: The AMAZING life of Ananya Panday!
PIX: The AMAZING life of Ananya Panday!
10 Underdog Hindi Movies
10 Underdog Hindi Movies

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Vegetable Koottu: 15-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

World Productivity Day: 9 Most Productive Countries

webstory image 3

Strikes US Presidents Carried Out...

VIDEOS

'Metro In Dino' cast steps out in style ahead of its release1:54

'Metro In Dino' cast steps out in style ahead of its release

Aamir Khan spotted with rumoured girlfriend Gauri Spratt at Airport0:41

Aamir Khan spotted with rumoured girlfriend Gauri Spratt...

Video shows US B-2 bombers returning after striking Iran1:08

Video shows US B-2 bombers returning after striking Iran

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD