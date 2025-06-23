Ananya Goes On A Holiday

Ananya Panday takes a break from the shooting of her latest film, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, and shares pictures from her holiday in Miami, Florida.
The actor clearly knows how to work hard and travel harder; she was in Croatia before this!
A view of the night life.
Stepping out with her pal, Quinn Pinto.
Finding her Jupiter on earth!
Lost in thought.
Making new friends.
Soaking in the sun.
A walk in the garden.
Enjoying a treat.
Spending time with nature.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff