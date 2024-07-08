News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » India's Most Violent Film Makes A Killing At Box Office

India's Most Violent Film Makes A Killing At Box Office

By REDIFF BOX OFFICE CORRESPONDENT
July 08, 2024 11:07 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Lakshya in Kill

Last Friday saw the release of India's 'most violent film ever', Kill.

It is, in fact, a genre never attempted in Bollywood before.

Yes, there have been films with segments of brutal action, like Ghajini or Animal, but never before has an entire 100 minute film comprised of non-stop gruesome action.

This also meant that the target audience of the film would be rather small, primarily the youth, and that too only in the major cities, where such kind of action can find acceptance.

Even in the interiors, it is tough to get too many footfalls because it is mostly the conventional masala entertainment that works there.

Still, Kill took a start of Rs 1.35 crore (Rs 13.5 million) on its opening day.

This year, there have been a couple of films that have opened in the Rs 1-2 crore (Rs 10-20 million) range, which went on to have a lifetime collections of Rs 25-40 crore (Rs 25-400 million), like Madgaon Express and Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, both of which incidentally released on the same day.

Kill would be hoping for the same.

It has already collected Rs 6.25 crore* (Rs 62.5 million) at the box office over the weekend.

 

IMAGE: Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Prabhas in Kalki 2898 AD.

It does face competition from Kalki 2898 AD, which is still enjoying big collections. The dubbed Hindi version alone is celebrating its entry into the Rs 200 Crore Club (Rs 2 billion). 

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF BOX OFFICE CORRESPONDENT
COMMENT
Print this article
Kill Review
Kill Review
'If God wills, I Will Become A Star'
'If God wills, I Will Become A Star'
Kalki 2898 AD Review
Kalki 2898 AD Review
'You Put The Common Man On Discomfort'
'You Put The Common Man On Discomfort'
Irresistible Manjari
Irresistible Manjari
Campus Placements At IITs Getting Tough
Campus Placements At IITs Getting Tough
When Sonakshi's Maa Started Crying
When Sonakshi's Maa Started Crying

More like this

Prabhas' Top 7 Films In the First 7 Days

Prabhas' Top 7 Films In the First 7 Days

All About The Kalki Sequel

All About The Kalki Sequel

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances