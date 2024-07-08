India's Most Violent Film Makes A Killing At Box Office

IMAGE: Lakshya in Kill

Last Friday saw the release of India's 'most violent film ever', Kill.

It is, in fact, a genre never attempted in Bollywood before.

Yes, there have been films with segments of brutal action, like Ghajini or Animal, but never before has an entire 100 minute film comprised of non-stop gruesome action.

This also meant that the target audience of the film would be rather small, primarily the youth, and that too only in the major cities, where such kind of action can find acceptance.

Even in the interiors, it is tough to get too many footfalls because it is mostly the conventional masala entertainment that works there.

Still, Kill took a start of Rs 1.35 crore (Rs 13.5 million) on its opening day.

This year, there have been a couple of films that have opened in the Rs 1-2 crore (Rs 10-20 million) range, which went on to have a lifetime collections of Rs 25-40 crore (Rs 25-400 million), like Madgaon Express and Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, both of which incidentally released on the same day.

Kill would be hoping for the same.

It has already collected Rs 6.25 crore* (Rs 62.5 million) at the box office over the weekend.

IMAGE: Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Prabhas in Kalki 2898 AD.

It does face competition from Kalki 2898 AD, which is still enjoying big collections. The dubbed Hindi version alone is celebrating its entry into the Rs 200 Crore Club (Rs 2 billion).

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources.