'If God wills, I Will Become A Star'

'People are saying that a new star is in the making.'

'It's been 10 years since I came to Bombay, and things are finally happening.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lakshya/Instagram

Lakshya started his journey with the television series Warrior High, Adhuri Kahaani Hamari and Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil. He played the titular role in the historical Porus.

Then, he went on to sign a three film contract with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

After 10 years of struggle, Lakshya's first film Kill has released.

"I feel overwhelmed and joyous. At the same time, it puts a lot of pressure on me," Lakshya tells Subhash K Jha.

'I was asked to lose weight and change my vibe'

IMAGE: Lakshya in Porus.

I did a couple of television shows and now, films are finally happening. That too, a film that is making the right noise.

People are talking about my film and enjoying it. I left TV in 2018.

I took a sabbatical thinking that I will make it in movies, give myself a chance and see where it leads.

I met (Casting Director) Shanoo Sharma and she auditioned me for a film but that did not happen.

She got back to me after five or six months, and said that we have to do another round of auditions for Dharma. I think Dharma was looking for a new boy to launch.

I said why not.

I was asked to lose weight and change my vibe.

I was doing the television series Porus before that, and that required me to have a good amount of body weight and muscle.

So I was quite heavy physically.

A lot of other things that were happening in my life, on a personal level, which were affecting me somewhere. I feel a journey started from there.

'If he can waste an hour with me, that means he finds me interesting'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lakshya/Instagram

When I met Karan sir for the first time, he said let's see where it leads.

The meeting lasted an hour, which was surprising. I felt that if I spent an hour with such a big person with a very busy schedule, if he can waste an hour with me, that means he finds me interesting and sees something in me.

I got some hope from there.

We did many rounds of photo shoots, auditions, had a lot of talks on acting.

Then I met Collin D'Cunha, the director of Dostana 2. He auditioned me, and finally, I got to know that I was a part of Dharma.

I was offered Dostana 2, so I was very happy.

'I had never dreamt of coming to Mumbai and doing films'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lakshya/Instagram

I am a boy from Delhi, who used to live in Malviya Nagar.

I had never dreamt of coming to Mumbai and doing films. Dharma was very far away. All that was happening in my life felt too good to be true.

I couldn't believe that I was a part of Dharma, that I was a part of Dostana.

I think it was 11.30 pm when I got to know that I was selected for Dostana 2. I called up my mom and she cried. My father was also jumping. He was very excited and proud.

When Dostana 2 was shelved

IMAGE: Lakshya with his Dostana 2 co-actors Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan, Director Collin D'Cunha and Producer Karan Johar. Photograph: Kind courtesy Lakshya/Instagram

It was when we started shooting that I finally believed that it's happening for me.

We shot for 18-20 days in Chandigarh, and then COVID happened. After that, suddenly I got news that Dostana 2 had been shelved.

That was a very difficult day for me.

I had left my TV career and taken a sabbatical.

At that time, I was getting good offers from TV but I had stopped that.

Collin D'Cunha called me up and asked me to come to the office.

I went to the Dharma office and met Karan sir. He assured me that this happens, welcome to the movies, and don't worry, we have your back.

I felt motivated then that if the producer is with me, I don't have to worry.

I felt a little relief that even after the film got shut down, at least my support system was there.

'Kill was the first narration of my life'

IMAGE: Lakshya on the Bedhadak poster with Shanaya Kapoor and Gurfateh Pirzada.

After Dostana 2, I got Bedhadak.

We shot that but that also did not work.

I was offered Kill while Bedhadak was happening.

Karan sir asked me to meet Nikhil Bhat, as he had a story to narrate.

This was the first narration of my life, where I didn't have to audition. So I was very excited.

Through the narration, I was imagining myself in Amrit's role.

I wanted to start shooting as soon as I could because it was so exciting, all the stunts.

IMAGE: Lakshya in Kill.

Karan Johar sir and Nikhil Bhat sir have changed my life. As a director, Nikhil sir is spectacular, a dream come true for any actor.

I am glad the new phase in my life and career started with Nikhil sir.

I feel overwhelmed and joyous.

At the same time, it puts a lot of pressure on me.

I am glad people are loving my work.

I just want to continue to work hard. If God wills, I will genuinely become a star.

My dream was to become a star.

It's been 10 years since I came to Bombay, and things are finally happening.