Kangana, Hema Celebrate Victories

Movie stars Kangana Ranaut, 37, in Mandi and Hema Malini, 75, in Mathura celebrate their victories in the Lok Sabha elections on Tuesday, June 4, 2024.

IMAGE: Kangana Ranaut shows a victory sign in Mandi. All photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Hema Malini does likewise in Mathura.

IMAGE: Kangana with the BJP's senior leader in Himachal Pradesh, Jairam Thakur, who ran Ranaut's campaign, presumably under instructions from the party's bosses in Delhi.

IMAGE: Hema Malini speaks to the media in Mathura.

IMAGE: Kangana receives the winning certificate for winning the Mandi seat, here and below.

IMAGE: Hema Malini at the counting centre.

IMAGE: Kangana with her mentor Jairam Thakur.

IMAGE: Hema Malini offers prayers at the Sri Radha Raman temple in Mathura.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com