'I'm Very Greedy And Hungry'

IMAGE: Wamiqa Gabi and Rajkummar Rao in Bhool Chuk Maaf.

Rajkummar Rao gives us another comedy with Bhool Chuk Maaf, where he also romances Wamiqa Gabi in a time loop genre film.

"As long as I'm getting to play different characters and challenging roles, I don't mind," Raj tells Subhash K Jha.

What was it like returning to comedy?

Bhool Chuk Maaf was a joyful process.

I've been a big fan of the time loop genre and this is the first time that it's coming to Hindi cinema.

Writer-Director Karan Sharma had lived with this story for a long time.

It's very detailed and a fulfilling experience for me. It's a beautiful story with lot of comedy and a beautiful message in the end.

Comedy is not an easy genre. How do you swing it time after time?

Yes, comedy is not an easy genre. It is a tough genre but I love it.

I think I somewhere exploded during Bareilly Ki Barfi, where people saw me doing comedy for the first time.

Yes, but it isn't only about you getting it right.

I think it depends a lot on the writing. The writing has to be there. The situations have to be there.

Only then an actor can may be take it to some other level.

Without good writing in comedy, it might look forced.

That way, you have been lucky.

Yes. I have been lucky that I have been a part of some really well-written scripts, which are genuinely funny.

But I think, yeah, once you have everything in your favour -- like the writing, the right script, the right co-actors -- it's very important to enjoy what you are doing, especially in a comedy film, because that translates on screen.

How different was Bhool Chuk Maaf?

As I said, this is a new genre for Hindi cinema and I have been a big fan of the time loop theme.

It's a lot of fun exploring this because you are reliving the same day again and again. But how differently you can react to the same situations was a task.

My director Karan was very much in charge. He exactly knew how my character Ranjan would react in different situations, on different days.

That really helped because the writing was brilliant.

I enjoyed what I read, and that made my life easy

You shot for Bhool Chuk Maaf in Varanasi.

Shooting in Varanasi was an amazing experience. I personally love being in Varanasi.

Just sitting by the ghats, you know, sitting in front of Ma Ganga, it's very peaceful.

The way (Director Of Photography) Sudeep Chatterjee has shot Banaras! He has made it look so serene, so beautiful, so colourful.

How do you view the past few years of your career?

The past couple of years have been hectic, but no complaints.

As long as, you know, I'm getting to play different characters and challenging roles, I don't mind.

How do you manage to be so prolific and yet so consistently good?

I try. I always think I'm going to do maybe two films a year. But then I get these really good scripts and I get greedy.

I'm a very greedy and hungry actor.

So whenever I read something nice and a good maker is attached with it, it's very tough for me to say no.

As long as I'm not being repetitive in my films, I'm fine.

Your next?

The next will be Maalik, which is in a way my debut in the raw action genre.

I'm looking forward to that. I want to see how people will react to that.