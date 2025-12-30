Ikkis Screening: Sunny Deol Gets Tearful

Sunny Deol hosted a special screening for Ikkis, his father Dharmendra's last film on Monday, December 29, 2025.

Though Sunny cheerfully posed for pictures, he got visibly emotional when he looked at his father's poster.

Bobby Deol and Abhay Deol at the premiere.

Ikkis sees the debut of Simar Bhatia, Akshay Kumar's niece, and Agastya Nanda, Jaya and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson.

After playing Archie in the OTT original film, The Archies, Agastya plays the late Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal in the war film.

Ikkis has been directed by Sriram Raghavan.

Raghavan spoke about his association with Dharmendra, telling ANI, 'I met him in October. That time he was okay, but he was not too well. He watched the first half and waited for the second half. I wanted him to see the film in its entirety. Somehow, that couldn't happen. He is not here to enjoy the work he had done, and people appreciate that. That is a regret we have.'

The director revealed Dharmendra used to write dialogues in Urdu before the shoot.

'He's old school. He would write his dialogues in Urdu. He would also write the core actor's dialogues, and was extremely well-prepared,' he added.

Agastya's proud mum, Shweta Bachchan Nanda.

Fatima Sana Shaikh reunites with her onscreen mum Tabu from Chachi 420 after 28 years.

Salman Khan arrives for the screening after celebrating his 60th birthday over the weekend.

Iulia Vantur.

Tiger Shroff.

Ameesha Patel, Sunny's costar in the Gadar films.

Mona Singh.

Rekha.

Zoya Akhtar.

Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh.

Fardeen Khan with his sister Laila Khan Furniturewalla.

Jeetendra.

Sonu Sood.

Arjun Kapoor.

Johnny Lever.

Jaideep Alhawat, who has a powerful role in Ikkis.

Sikander Kher.

Vineet Kumar Singh.

Randeep Hooda.

Ikkis Producer Dinesh Vijan.

Ratna Pathak, Naseeruddin Shah with their son Vivaan.

Aloka Bedi with Ranjeet.

Sanjay Khan with his daughters Simone Arora and Farah Khan Ali along with Simone's son Yuraaz and husband Ajay Arora.

Sulaiman Merchant with his wife Reshma and daughter Ayesha.

Anup Soni with wife Juhi Babbar and son Imaan.

Abbas, Mustan and Hussain Burmawala.

Priyanka and Jimmy Sheirgill.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff