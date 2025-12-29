INSIDE Salman's Birthday Party

Salman Khan's 60th birthday party was among the highlights of the year and expectedly so.
Film stars trooped in, and made lovely pictures on social media.
Sanjay Dutt and Salman Khan have been buddies right from their Saajan days in 1991, and the relationship stays strong even today.
Salman with Manish Malhotra and Karisma Kapoor.
Manish writes, 'Happy Birthday TheoneandOnly @beingsalmankhan Handsomest you make 60 look it's Best ... From the first time we met on a coffee ad shoot when we were modelling to our college to You being a Superstar you are the same person always.. Stay Wonderful.'
Influencer Jannat Zubair makes a memorable click.
Rajasthan politician Bina Kak is Salman's 'Raakhi sister', and they have worked together in films like Maine Pyaar Kiya and God Tussi Great Ho.
Bina Kak says hello to Salim Khan.
Salman's niece Alizeh Agnihotri, nephews Arhan Khan and Nirvaan Khan with Bina Kak and author Srishti Sawhney at the party.
Iulia Vantur writes, 'A man who guards his country and his people with his life that's @beingsalmankhan in real life too; Now see him in Galwan Happy birthday.'
The lady who makes Katrina Kaif look so hot, celebrity trainer Yasmin Karachiwala.
Television anchor Rajat Sharma documents his moment with Salman Khan with pictures and this caption: 'Moments like these don't need words -- just presence. A special evening celebrating Salman Khan's birthday, surrounded by familiarity and affection.'
Ram Charan joins in.
Maniesh Paul and Rajat Sharma.
Rajat Sharma with Ritiesh Deshmukh and Bobby Deol.
Rajat Sharma, his wife Ritu Dhawan Sharma with Salman's sister Arpita Khan Sharma.
Rajat Sharma with Aayush Sharma.
Mika Singh and Bina Kak.
Yash Birla and Bina Kak.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff