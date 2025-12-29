INSIDE Salman's Birthday Party

Salman Khan's 60th birthday party was among the highlights of the year and expectedly so.

Film stars trooped in, and made lovely pictures on social media.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjay Dutt/Instagram

Sanjay Dutt and Salman Khan have been buddies right from their Saajan days in 1991, and the relationship stays strong even today.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

Salman with Manish Malhotra and Karisma Kapoor.

Manish writes, 'Happy Birthday TheoneandOnly @beingsalmankhan Handsomest you make 60 look it's Best ... From the first time we met on a coffee ad shoot when we were modelling to our college to You being a Superstar you are the same person always.. Stay Wonderful.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jannat Zubair/Instagram

Influencer Jannat Zubair makes a memorable click.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bina Kak/Instagram

Rajasthan politician Bina Kak is Salman's 'Raakhi sister', and they have worked together in films like Maine Pyaar Kiya and God Tussi Great Ho.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bina Kak/Instagram

Bina Kak says hello to Salim Khan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bina Kak/Instagram

Salman's niece Alizeh Agnihotri, nephews Arhan Khan and Nirvaan Khan with Bina Kak and author Srishti Sawhney at the party.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bina Kak/Instagram

Iulia Vantur writes, 'A man who guards his country and his people with his life that's @beingsalmankhan in real life too; Now see him in Galwan Happy birthday.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bina Kak/Instagram

The lady who makes Katrina Kaif look so hot, celebrity trainer Yasmin Karachiwala.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rajat Sharma/Instagram

Television anchor Rajat Sharma documents his moment with Salman Khan with pictures and this caption: 'Moments like these don't need words -- just presence. A special evening celebrating Salman Khan's birthday, surrounded by familiarity and affection.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rajat Sharma/Instagram

Ram Charan joins in.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rajat Sharma/Instagram

Maniesh Paul and Rajat Sharma.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rajat Sharma/Instagram

Rajat Sharma with Ritiesh Deshmukh and Bobby Deol.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rajat Sharma/Instagram

Rajat Sharma, his wife Ritu Dhawan Sharma with Salman's sister Arpita Khan Sharma.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rajat Sharma/Instagram

Rajat Sharma with Aayush Sharma.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bina Kak/Instagram

Mika Singh and Bina Kak.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bina Kak/Instagram

Yash Birla and Bina Kak.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff