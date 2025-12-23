Amitabh, Akshay At Ikkis Screening

All Photographs: ANI Photo

Ahead of its theatrical release, the makers of the Arun Khetarpal biopic Ikkis held a special screening for the cast and their family members in Mumbai.

Visuals from the venue captured Akshay Kumar, along with his sister Alka Bhatia, as he arrived to show support for his niece's debut film.

Akshay appeared in high spirits while posing for the media.

The brother-sister duo showcased an amazing bond as they joyfully came together for the pictures.

Akshay's niece Simar Bhatia also joined them. Simar is Alka's daughter.

'Holding you as a tiny baby to now watching you step into the world of films... life really has come full circle,' Akshay writes.

'Simar, I've seen you turn from a shy little girl who would hide behind her mom into this confident young woman ready to face the camera like she was born for it.'

'Safar mushkil hai, but knowing you, you'll walk into it with that same spark, that same honesty, and that same stubborn determination that runs in our family. Hum Bhatias ka funda simple hai: Kaam karo, dil se karo, aur phir universe ka magic dekho. I'm so proud of you beta...

'The world is about to meet Simar Bhatia... but to me you've always been a star. Go shine! Jai Mahadev.'

The Bachchans, led by Amitabh Bachchan, were present at the screening

After watching his grandson's film, Amitabh posted on his blog, 'Emotions flow ..'

'As do they tonight when you witness the grandson excel in IKKIS... the time when his Mother Shweta is being rushed to Breach Candy Hospital as she encounters final labour pains .. his birth .. holding him barely a few hours later, and discussing whether his eyes were blue .. to the time when he grew a bit and holding him in my arms, and he fiddles with my beard .. to his growth .. to the final personal decision of his to be an actor, and tonight to see him in frame, unable to take my eyes off each time he fills the frames of the film .. his maturity, his unfiltered honesty in his performance, his presence justifying the character he portrays .. nothing frith or froth, just the Arun Khetarpal soldier, who fought in his bravery as the 21 year old, defending the nation during the India-Pak war of 1971 .. nothing excessive, just the perfection in every shot .. when he is in the frame you only watch him.. and this is not a grandfather speaking, this is a hardened viewer of cinema ..

'And the film flawless in its presentation .. its writing .. its Direction ..

'And when it ends .. the eyes filled with tears of joy and pride .. unable to speak out ..

'In silence ..

'The silence that belongs to me .. my understanding .. no other .. Love.'

Along with Mr Bachchan were son Abhishek Bachchan and Agastya's sister Navya Naveli Nanda.

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, Ikkis is based on Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra, India's highest honour for gallantry in wartime.

The film also stars the late Dharmendra, Suhasini Mulay, Jaideep Ahlawat, Sikander Kher and Rahul Dev.

Initially scheduled to release on December 25, it will now release on January 1.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff