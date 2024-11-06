'I Won't Mind Going Back To TV'

'If there's something that is more progressive and more modern, I would love to do it.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Krystal D'Souza/Instagram

Krystal D'Souza shot to stardom on television before starring in Hindi films like the Amitabh Bachchan starrer Chehre and Riteish Deshmukh-Fardeen Khan's Viosfot.

Several actors who have been a part of the television industry have often talked about the difficult nature of the medium. From a hectic schedule of over 12 hours, no leave, monotony of work and the pressure of staying fit, there's a lot that television actors need to keep up with.

Krystal harks back to her television days and says it was great "schooling" for her because of the "discipline" the medium teaches an actor.

"Television teaches you punctuality; it teaches you responsibility... I have learnt a lot from television," she tells Mayur Sanap/Rediff.com.

WATCH: Krystal on her experience of working in television serials:

While many would try to shed the 'TV actor' tag because they are looking for roles in films or OTT shows, Krystal says she does not disassociate herself from television serials.

"I wouldn't mind going back to television. If there's something that is more progressive and more modern, I would love to do it," she says.

Krystal made inroads into OTT in 2019 with Ekta Kapoor's show Fittrat and thinks OTT is instrumental for creating a better space for not just actors but also technicians.

"OTT has opened a very wide space for a lot of actors and technicians also," she says.

"There was either films or television that people were working on. This was true for actors and crew as well. And now we all have more job opportunities and more scope to do different kinds of roles. With TV, we used to do one character for a really, really, long time. Now we can do different characters and get done with it in 40,50 days."

Photograph: Kind courtesy Krystal D'Souza/Instagram

Her OTT stint followed with Visfot, in which she shared screen space with Ritiesh Deshmukh and Fardeen Khan. While the film met with mixed reviews from critics, Krystal says she was elated the way people reacted to her performance.

"I have gotten amazing reviews for what I have done and all the reviews that I have read, excluding one or two, have been great. I have gotten amazing feedback for the film and people have loved that there was so much suspense, thrills and Ritiesh and Fardeen not doing a comedy and doing something exciting and mysterious... I think that was refreshing for people to see."

Now that she is all set to further her career in films, is there a dream character for Krystal? She tells, "I like watching psychological thrillers. I would love to do a Gone Girl."

Krystal says she is enjoying the current phase in her career where she getting a lot of opportunities. "But," Krystal says...

"I think my best is yet to come. This is the beginning."