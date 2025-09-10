HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'I Wanted To Die'

September 10, 2025 14:24 IST

'My father used to beat me, and my mother would save me.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tanya Mittal/Instagram

Emotions ran high in the latest episode of Bigg Boss 19, when contestant Tanya Mittal broke down on national television after a nomination task turned personal.

During the challenge, Tanya and Gaurav Khanna were asked to hold back from pressing the buzzer for 19 minutes while others tried to distract them.

It was during this task that contestant Kunickaa Sadanand made a remark, saying Tanya's mother had 'not taught her anything'.

The comment left Tanya visibly shaken.

Although she managed to complete the task, it led to an emotional breakdown soon after.

 

IMAGE: Tanya Mittal breaks down on Bigg Boss 19.

Tanya recalled her traumatic childhood, saying her father 'used to beat' her while her mother tried to protect her.

Tanya also shared that she had to fight for even basic choices like wearing a sari or stepping outside.

She also revealed that she was almost forced into marriage at 19, which left her feeling so trapped that she 'wanted to die'.

'My father used to beat me, and my mother would save me. I started my business with great difficulty. I needed permission to wear a sari or even step outside. I was 19 when they almost got me married off... I wanted to die,' she said.

IMAGE: Tanya Mittal breaks down on Bigg Boss 19.

As Bigg Boss 19 nears its one-month mark, the season is becoming more dramatic with twists, tasks, daily fights, and emotional revelations.

The recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode saw Shehnaaz Gill's brother Shehbaz Badesha entering the house as the first wildcard contestant of the season.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

