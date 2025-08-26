HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Has Salman Lowered His Bigg Boss Fee?

By SUBHASH K JHA
August 26, 2025 11:05 IST

Salman won't host Bigg Boss from the next season.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Salman Khan/Instagram

Has Salman Khan brought down his exorbitant fees for Bigg Boss, the show he has been hosting for the last 15 years?

There are reports that Salman has lowered his price from Rs 250 crore (Rs 2.5 billion) to Rs 150 crore (Rs 1.5 billion).

But when Subhash K Jha touched base with a source close to the development, the truth appeared to be somewhat different.

"The price cut which Bigg Boss producers Endemol requested for reasons of falling ratings, was for around Rs 50 crore (Rs 500 million). Salman obliged them.

"Where is the question of a Rs 100 crore (Rs 1 billion) cut being forced on him when, in fact, he is reluctant to host Bigg Boss?"

"For some years now, Salman has been asking to be relieved from his hosting duties on Bigg Boss. Unfortunately, Bigg Boss without Salman is as inconceivable as KBC without Amitabh Bachchan."

But here is the thing: Salman has reportedly made it clear that he will not host Bigg Boss from the next season. Karan Johar is likely to take over.

 

