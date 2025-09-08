The Bigg Boss Actress Whose Son Was Kidnapped

IMAGE: Kunickaa Sadanand in Bigg Boss 19.

Salman Khan was moved to tears in the latest episode of Bigg Boss 19.

During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Kunickaa Sadanand was surprised by her son Ayaan, who joined Salman on stage.

'I love you so much, Mumma. You're killing it. The entire country is watching you. I am the luckiest man in the world,' Ayaan told her, leaving Kunickaa emotional.

IMAGE: Farhana Bhatt in Bigg Boss 19.

During the episode, Ayaan confronted Farhana Bhatt over her latest remark about his mother.

'You called my mother a flop actress and a flop lawyer. She was a small kid who just wanted a house, a good husband, kids, and happiness. She never got these from her parents,' Ayaan revealed.

'She was only 17 when she agreed to get married. The marriage didn't work, and her kid got kidnapped from a hill station. She got into the film industry to earn money and fight his case. She used to travel with that money and never managed to save anything. She fought the case and then finally met my brother after 12 years,' he shared.

IMAGE: Kunickaa's son Ayaan with Salman Khan in Bigg Boss 19.

'You say such things like a 'flop actress', God hears everything. She now has two promising sons, and this is her achievement,' Salman told Farhana.

Kunickaa has been seen in films like Koyla, King Uncle, Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya and Khiladi.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff