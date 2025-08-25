Huma's Superhero Kashmir Connection

IMAGE: Huma Qureshi. Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff

Huma Qureshi says the Hindi film industry is difficult but anything is possible if one works hard and has God on his side.

Huma was in Srinagar as part of the centenary celebrations of the Indian Chamber of Commerce.

"The truth is that it is a very difficult industry. But if you really (work hard) and if God's blessings are with you, then anything is possible," Huma said when asked what would she advise those aspiring to join the film industry.

Huma released her book Zeba: An Accidental Superhero at the event.

"It always feels good to be in Srinagar. My mother is from here and it refreshes old memories, and I am so happy to be here talking about my book," she said.

"This book is about a female superhero who changes the world. Kashmir has so many stories, cultures, and folklore. It should be promoted. We should definitely have more stories out of Kashmir," she said.

Asked if Bollywood should support Kashmir, she said it should rather be that Kashmir supports the film industry.

Huma, whose relatives were present on the occasion, said it was nice to see them in the audience cheering when she was talking about her book.

"I got very emotional. My mother was not here and I was missing her. It is very nice to see that in whatever you do, your family supports you, cheers for you," she said, adding, "This is my nanihaal (maternal home) and it always feels good to come here."

Meanwhile, Huma's film Bayaan will have its world premiere in the prestigious Discovery Section of the Toronto International Film Festival 2025 in September. Helmed by writer-director Bikas Ranjan Mishra, best known for his acclaimed feature film Chauranga, Bayaan is the only Indian film in the Discovery section.

The film co-stars Chandrachur Singh and Sachin Khedekar.

Film-maker Bikas Ranjan Mishra describes Bayaan as a poignant reflection of contemporary India, where 'power and gender intersect in volatile and often invisible ways'.

With inputs from ANI.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff