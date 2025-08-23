HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Looking At Vaani's Star Life

Looking At Vaani's Star Life

August 23, 2025 09:59 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vaani Kapoor/Instagram

Vaani Kapoor lives the star life, and that's quite evident from her pictures on Instagram. As she turns 37 on August 23, we take a closer look.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vaani Kapoor/Instagram

Putting on the finishing touches, as she gets ready for work.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vaani Kapoor/Instagram

Picking the right dress can be quite daunting sometimes.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vaani Kapoor/Instagram

Eating healthy, always.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vaani Kapoor/Instagram

Vaani likes to keep fit and look stylish while she's at it.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vaani Kapoor/Instagram

Bringing out the child in herself.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vaani Kapoor/Instagram

Vaani has a green thumb and she proves it.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vaani Kapoor/Instagram

Baking.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vaani Kapoor/Instagram

Unwinding with a book.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vaani Kapoor/Instagram

Cuddling with a friend.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vaani Kapoor/Instagram

With Anusha Ranjan Kapoor, Raashii Khanna and Anushka Ranjan.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vaani Kapoor/Instagram

With mum Dimpy Kapoor, dad Shiv Kapoor, sister Nupur Kapoor, brother-in-law Vikram Chopra and niece Zayah Chopra.

