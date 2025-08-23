'Chiranjeevi Dances Better Than Heroes Half His Age'

'He has a 'never give up' attitude to work and life.'

IMAGE: Adivi Sesh receives the Santosham award from Chiranjeevi for Major in 2023. Photograph: Kind courtesy Adivi Sesh/Instagram

Adivi Sesh pays tribute to Chiranjeevi on his 70th birthday on August 22.

He tells Subhash K Jha, "The legend has shaped cinema for multiple generations, and he continues to do so."

The legend has shaped cinema for multiple generations, and he continues to do so.

He makes his juniors feel old.

Your fondest memory?

My fondest memory is the way he showered love upon us during the shooting of Major. He made and brought us our lunch himself.

People don't realise just how magnanimous Chiranjeevigaru is.

Has he been a personal influence?

I'm grateful to have grown up on his cinema and get inspired in his cinema.

I'm stunned that he still acts and dances better than heroes half his age.

Your favourite Chiranjeevi films?

Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari, Rudraveena and Aapadbandhavudu are some of my favourites.

IMAGE: Adivi Sesh hugs Chiranjeevi after receiving the Santosham awards for Major in 2023. Photograph: Kind courtesy Adivi Sesh/Instagram

If you had a chance to share screen space with Chiranjeevi, what kind of cinema would you like to do?

I don't know if I have ever dreamed of sharing screen space with him; I have always thought of myself as a little kid in the audience, watching him entertain the masses.

But if I do, it would be the opportunity of a lifetime.

What makes him so inspiring?

He has a 'never give up' attitude to work and life and that is one of the pillars of his youth and more importantly, his legacy.