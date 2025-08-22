The One Problem All Parents Face

IMAGE: Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu with daughter Inaaya. Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Soha Ali Khan will debut in her podcast titled All About Her, which will feature discussions with Bollywood actresses regarding mental health, fitness, postpartum and other subjects related to women's lives.

Soha revealed that sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan will be on her show to discuss parenting.

'I really respect her for so many things. But what I respect her for is her approach towards parenting. And so we have an episode with her on positive parenting,' Soha says about her sister-in-law.

Kareena married Saif Ali Khan in 2012, and they have two sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan.

Soha is married to Kunal Kemmu and is the mother of eight-year-old Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.

IMAGE: Kareena and Saif with sons Taimur and Jeh. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

'There are many problems to parenting. Media is now social media. We are public figures, of course. We are actors. We are known faces. There are some positives with that. There are some negatives too,' Soha said.

But the problems in raising kids are similar for all parents, irrespective of their profession and nationality, she added.

'One problem for all parents is social media. You have to be aware of what your child is doing. Maybe every parent has seen that show, Adolescence, where you think your son or daughter is safe at home, locked in their room. But they are interacting with the world through the Internet. If you don't talk to your child, don't communicate, it is scary," Soha said.

While she pointed out the modern problems with parenting, the actress narrated her own experience with the media after she gave birth to her daughter, Inaaya.



'As far as paparazzi or media is concerned, my own personal experience has been good. Whenever we have said, please don't take pictures of Inaaya, we are in the swimming pool, this is a private moment. They have been respectful of that,' she said.

IMAGE: Soha and Kunal with Inaaya. Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Soha believes celebrities should acknowledge their influence and be cautious about the content they post, as people look up to them.

'Actors don't want to be role models but we are, and we have to accept that. That's why we have to play the role with responsibility. We can't just say we are who we are, so don't follow us,' she said.

'It's important to understand that people do follow us and therefore, be true. So that you are not misleading people.'

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff