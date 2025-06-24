Huma's HAWT Dance Moves

Huma Qureshi's powerhouse prowess isn't limited to author backed roles. The lady can sure burn the dance floor. Sukanya Verma gives you proof.

Maalik

Saw her scorching moves in Dil Thaam Ke from Rajkummar Rao's crime drama Maalik yet? The woman is on fire.

Monica O My Darling

Huma's sass and seductive shaking of leg make for a killer cabaret number in the retro ode, Yeh Ek Zindagi Kaafi Nahi Hai.

Gangubai Kathiawadi

Huma's qawaali cameo in Shikayat for Sanjay Leela Bhansali period drama highlights her ada and the gift to do so much in so little.

Badlapur

Seduction at its most raw and unabashed, Huma's Sone Ka Paani bit goes for Badlapur's unawed tone full throttle.

Dedh Ishqiya

Huma's sparkly presence keeps up with Bollywood's dancing queen Madhuri Dixit in the kathak-centric Hamari Atariya.

Ek Thi Daayan

Huma's charm and cheer make for a playful sight in Tote Ud Gaye's typically celebratory beats in an otherwise spooky thriller.

Jolly LLB 2

Huma's masti-filled attitude is in perfect tandem with Akshay Kumar's energy for Jolly LLB 2's trademark Holi song.