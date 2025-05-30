Huma Sends Postcards From Jammu

'Please do not let hate win. Come to Jammu and Kashmir, come as travellers and go back as believers.'



Photograph: Kind courtesy Huma Qureshi/Instagram

Huma Qureshi sent us beautiful 'postcards from Jammu', which described her recent trip to the beautiful Indian state.

The actor spent the day with women personnel of the Indian Army and Border Security Force and praised them for their role in Operation Sindoor as well as for protecting the Indian border.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Huma Qureshi/Instagram

Photograph: Kind courtesy Huma Qureshi/Instagram

Huma also interacted with families affected by the Pakistani mortar and artillery firing in the border villages in Jammu and lauded their courage.

'Thank you for giving me a chance to come here and interact with our soldiers, especially the women troopers who are guarding our borders round-the-clock without caring for their lives. I realised once again how lucky we are that you are protecting our borders,' Huma said.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Huma Qureshi/Instagram

Huma said the soil beneath her feet was a 'symbol of bravery and sacrifice' of the Indian soldiers who are protecting the country.

'It is because of your bravery that peace has been established on our borders. I am thankful to the BSF and the army,' she said.

Reminding the gathering of her special relationship with Kashmir as her mother is from the Valley, she said she considers Jammu and Kashmir as her home.

'Whatever happened recently makes us understand the importance of your role for the country. Jammu and Kashmir is the backbone of India and is standing strong and united, depicting your courage and sacrifice. I salute you and your families from the core of my heart,' she said.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Huma Qureshi/Instagram

'I want to tell you that do not let fear become the identity of Jammu and Kashmir. Let the world see peace, strength and love that truly defines the people of the region,' Huma said.

'Today, we are all standing together with pride and hope and this is the spirit of Jammu and Kashmir and the spirit of India.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Huma Qureshi/Instagram

Huma also asked people to visit Jammu and Kashmir and enjoy its beauty.

'Please do not let hate win. Come to Jammu and Kashmir, come as travellers and go back as believers, she said.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Huma Qureshi/Instagram

