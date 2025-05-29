HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
India's First Gene-Edited Sheep Is Here!

India's First Gene-Edited Sheep Is Here!

By UMAR GANIE
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
May 29, 2025 21:44 IST

IMAGE: The gene-edited sheep. Photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff

 

Researchers at the Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology have produced India's first gene-edited sheep, marking a historic milestone in the field of animal biotechnology.

The researchers used a gene-editing tool known as CRISPR-Cas9 to tweak a muscle-regulating gene called myostatin in the lamb during its embryonic stage.

A lamb born five months ago at a university farm in Srinagar is India's first gene-edited sheep that scientists say marks a step towards developing hardier and meatier livestock breeds.

The feat was achieved by a team of researchers led by Dean Faculty of Veterinary Sciences, SKUAST-Kashmir, Riaz Ahmad Shah after a research of around four years.

Shah's team had previously cloned India's first Pashmina goat, Noori in 2012, a milestone that garnered global acclaim.

 

IMAGE: One of the researchers with the sheep, here and below.

 

 

 

 

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff

UMAR GANIE
