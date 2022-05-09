News
Rediff.com  » Movies » How Well Do You Know Bollywood?

How Well Do You Know Bollywood?

By SUKANYA VERMA
May 09, 2022 12:54 IST
Sukanya Verma challenges you to find out just how much you know about Hindi movies.

Ready to find out how well you remember the movies?

Play our super fun Bollywood quiz by identifying the movie from the options listed below.

You have to answer each question to move on to the next.

 

A. Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega
B. Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye
C. Hello Brother
  B. Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye
 
A. Namastey London
B. Love Aaj Kal
C. Go Goa Gone
  A. Namasteh London
 
A. Andaz
B. Saajan Chale Sasural
C. Raja Babu
  C. Raja Babu
 
A. Kalicharan
B. Chunaoti
C. Kaala Sona
  B. Chunaoti
 
A. Boom
B. Snip
C. Fashion
  A. Boom
 
A. Mausam
B. Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga
C. Neerja
  C. Neerja
 
A. Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare
B. Badhaai Do
C. Pati Patni Aur Woh
  C. Pati Patni Aur Woh
 
A. Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani
C. Chalte Chalte
B. Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam
  A. Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani
 
A. Shaitan
B. Ek Thi Daayan
C. Zero
  A. Shaitan
 
A. Salaam Bombay!
B. Awam
C. Mohre
  C. Mohre
 
  
Please CLICK here to play the Quiz

 

SUKANYA VERMA / Rediff.com
