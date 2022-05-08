News
Rediff.com  » Movies » The VILLAIN of Kamal Haasan's Vikram

The VILLAIN of Kamal Haasan's Vikram

By SUBHASH K JHA
May 08, 2022 12:37 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Vijay Sethupathi with Kamal Haasan. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kamal Haasan/Instagram

Vijay Sethupathi is the villain in the Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Sethupathi says he is very happy that his back-to-back villainous turns in the Tamil Master and the Telugu Uppena have paid rich dividends.

"I like exploring the dark side of human nature. By putting all the negative forces within me out there on screen, I get to live a life that I'd never be able to live in real life," he tells Subhash K Jha.

"Did you find the two characters in Master and Uppena similar?" he asks.

"If I agreed to do one more villain's part in Vikram, it would be to explore a darker shade of human nature than I've attempted so far."

 

IMAGE: Vijay Sethupathi, Kamal Haasan and Fahadh Faasil on the Vikram poster. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kamal Haasan/Instagram

Vijay is very excited about how audiences would react to the film when it starts streaming in June.

"Vikram has two great artistes on board: Kamal Haasan and Fahadh Faasil," he says.

"I hope I have brought something special to the project. I have always always been a fan of Kamal Haasan sir. This was my opportunity to observe him from close quarters."

"I believe acting is all about observation. To me, the least important part of a performance is the dialogue. I feel words get in the way of emotions. That's why I enjoyed shooting for the Hindi film Gandhi Talks. It has no dialogues. It's a silent film."

SUBHASH K JHA
