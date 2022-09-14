News
The BEST Part About Shooting With A Kapoor

The BEST Part About Shooting With A Kapoor

By Rediff Movies
September 14, 2022 10:50 IST


What's the best part about shooting with the Kapoors?

The grandeur?

The gossip?

Fun pictures on Instagram?

Well, when Kareena Kapoor got together with her aunt Neetu Kapoor for an untitled project, the best part was...

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neetu Singh/Instagram

We'll get to that in a bit.

Neetu shares a picture of herself with Kareena, both looking radiant, and Bebo writes, 'When you shoot with family... @neetu54.'

She adds, 'This shot is more important than the asli (real) shot...'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neetu Singh/Instagram

And there it is!

Food plays an important role in the Kapoor khandaan and they make sure to bring a generous spread to work.

The well-known make-up artist Mickey Contractor makes the most of it!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mickey Contractor/Instagram

Mickey is an old friend of Neetu's. Like he says: 'Some friendships are forever.'

Rediff Movies
