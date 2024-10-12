Triptii Looks WOW! In Black

Bollywood stars go glam: Laxmi wears her colours... Kareena goes traditional... Dia looks like poetry...
Triptii Dimri wins us over in her black sari.
Raai Laxmi tells us: 'Wash away your problems with the festival colours.'
Kareena Kapoor Khan tries out the advice and comes out looking like a winner.
Tara Sutaria gets her look right for dandiya night.
Aamna Sharif looks gorgeous.
Dia Mirza looks like poetry.
Ankita Lokhande Jain updates us: 'For the first time ever in this lifetime now I know the secret formula to manage my curls wowwww. Can't tell how difficult it was before and now u can see the results.. all done by me myself!! My curls are back. Goodbye straight hair, hello curly magic!'
Poojaa Gor gets her garba right.
Daisy Shah twirls.
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com