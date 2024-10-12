News
Home  » Movies » Triptii Looks WOW! In Black

Triptii Looks WOW! In Black

By REDIFF MOVIES
October 12, 2024 13:55 IST
Bollywood stars go glam: Laxmi wears her colours... Kareena goes traditional... Dia looks like poetry...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Triptii Dimri/Instagram

Triptii Dimri wins us over in her black sari.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raai Laxmi/Instagram

Raai Laxmi tells us: 'Wash away your problems with the festival colours.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan tries out the advice and comes out looking like a winner.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tara Sutaria/Instagram

Tara Sutaria gets her look right for dandiya night.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aamna Sharif/Instagram

Aamna Sharif looks gorgeous.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dia Mirza Rekhi /Instagram

Dia Mirza looks like poetry.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ankita Lokhande Jain/Instagram

Ankita Lokhande Jain updates us: 'For the first time ever in this lifetime now I know the secret formula to manage my curls wowwww. Can't tell how difficult it was before and now u can see the results.. all done by me myself!! My curls are back. Goodbye straight hair, hello curly magic!'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Poojaa Gor/Instagram

Poojaa Gor gets her garba right.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Daisy Shah/Instagram

Daisy Shah twirls.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
