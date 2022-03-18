Why is Karan Johar KISSING Kajol?

It was a night to remember.

Karan Johar hosted a huge birthday party for his school friend and Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta who turned 50 on March 17.

Please click on the images to find out who partied with the movie mogul.

IMAGE: Kajol looks elegant in black.

IMAGE: The host of the evening.

IMAGE: Karan and Kajol's friendship may have had its ups and downs, but their affection for each other has never dimmed.

IMAGE: Birthday boy Apoorva Mehta with his wife.

IMAGE: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal attend their first Bollywood party as a couple.

IMAGE: Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi. Karan had played matchmaker for the couple.

IMAGE: Rakul Singh arrives with boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani.

IMAGE: Madhuri Dixit and Dr Sriram Nene. Madhuri starred in Dharma's Web series, The Fame Game.

IMAGE: Dharma's Liger star Vijay Deverakonda.

IMAGE: Vijay with Liger Co-Producer Charmme Kaur and Director Puri Jagannadh.

IMAGE: Anil Kapoor looking youthful as ever, nazar na lage.

IMAGE: Maheep and Sanjay Kapoor.

IMAGE: Hansika Motwani with Neelam and Samir Soni.

IMAGE: Best friends on Dharma's Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives and well as off, Neelam, Seema Khan, Bhavna Panday and Maheep get together.

IMAGE: Zoya Akhtar, who will launch Shweta Bachchan Nanda's son Agastya Nanda in an Archies movie, seen here with his sister Navya Naveli

Zoya is one of Karan's oldest friends.

IMAGE: Bobby Deol, as flamboyant as ever.

IMAGE: Siddharth Roy Kapur.

IMAGE: The Shetty sisters -- Aarthi and Pooja.

IMAGE: Gehraiyaan Director Shakun Batra.

IMAGE: Brahmastra Director Ayan Mukerji.

IMAGE: Srishti Behl Arya and Niranjan Iyengar.

IMAGE: Manish Malhotra.

IMAGE: Stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania and Karan had a cameo in Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge.

IMAGE: Shabina Khan.

IMAGE: Reshma and Sulaiman Merchant.

IMAGE: Shekhar Ravjiani.

IMAGE: Natasha Poonawalla and husband Adar Poonawala, who heads the Serum Institute of India, makers of the Covishield vaccine.

IMAGE: Bhushan Kumar and Anil Thadani.