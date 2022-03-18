Janhvi, Ananya, Alia DAZZLE at KJo Bash

Karan Johar's parties are just as larger-than-life as his movies.
So when Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta turned 50 on March 17, KJo -- who, by the way, will be 50 on My 25 -- pulled out all stops to make sure it was a party to remember.
Please click on the images for glimpses of Apoorva's amazing birthday bash!
IMAGE: Karan has consistently mentored Janhvi Kapoor's career.
All Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Karan also launched Ananya Panday in Student Of The Year 2.
IMAGE: Karan directed Mrunal Thakur in the Ghost Stories anthology, perhaps signalling a bigger collaboration in the times to come.
IMAGE: Alia Bhatt has, of course, a very special place in KJo's heart.
IMAGE: Alia's BFF Akansha Ranjan, who had a brief role in Dharma's Guilty.
IMAGE: Nushrratt Bharuccha cuts a glamourous figure at the party.
IMAGE: Will we see Sharvari teaming up with Dharma soon?
IMAGE: Parineeti Chopra, stunning in an LBD.
IMAGE: Sophie Choudry shines on.
IMAGE: Tripti Dimri caught Dharma's eye soon after she starred in Bulbul. Dharma Cornerstone Agency, its new venture to promote fresh talent, signed the beautiful girl on.
IMAGE: One of Karan's oldest friends Gauri Khan. No sign of her megastar husband though.
IMAGE: Gauri was accompanied by elder son Aryan Khan.
IMAGE: Tara Sutaria arrives with...
IMAGE: Boyfriend Aadar Jain.
IMAGE: Besides launching his movie career in Student Of The Year, Karan also produced Sidharth Malhotra's recent hit, Shershaah.
IMAGE: Ishaan Khatter made his Bollywood debut in Dhadak alongside Jahnvi Kapoor and is reportedly seeing another KJo protege Ananya Panday.
IMAGE: Varun Dhawan began his career with Ko, not his famous film-maker father. Varun reunites with Dharma in the upcoming production, Mr Lele.
IMAGE: 2 States, Arjun Kapoor's biggest movie hit so far, was a Dharma production.
IMAGE: Abhimanyu Dassani recently starred in Dharma's sweet film, Meenakshi Sundereshwar.
IMAGE: Gehraiyaan actor Dhairya Karwa arrives for the party.