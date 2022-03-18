Janhvi, Ananya, Alia DAZZLE at KJo Bash

Karan Johar's parties are just as larger-than-life as his movies.

So when Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta turned 50 on March 17, KJo -- who, by the way, will be 50 on My 25 -- pulled out all stops to make sure it was a party to remember.

Please click on the images for glimpses of Apoorva's amazing birthday bash!

IMAGE: Karan has consistently mentored Janhvi Kapoor's career.

IMAGE: Karan also launched Ananya Panday in Student Of The Year 2.

IMAGE: Karan directed Mrunal Thakur in the Ghost Stories anthology, perhaps signalling a bigger collaboration in the times to come.

IMAGE: Alia Bhatt has, of course, a very special place in KJo's heart.

IMAGE: Alia's BFF Akansha Ranjan, who had a brief role in Dharma's Guilty.

IMAGE: Nushrratt Bharuccha cuts a glamourous figure at the party.

IMAGE: Will we see Sharvari teaming up with Dharma soon?

IMAGE: Parineeti Chopra, stunning in an LBD.

IMAGE: Sophie Choudry shines on.

IMAGE: Tripti Dimri caught Dharma's eye soon after she starred in Bulbul. Dharma Cornerstone Agency, its new venture to promote fresh talent, signed the beautiful girl on.

IMAGE: One of Karan's oldest friends Gauri Khan. No sign of her megastar husband though.

IMAGE: Gauri was accompanied by elder son Aryan Khan.

IMAGE: Tara Sutaria arrives with...

IMAGE: Boyfriend Aadar Jain.

IMAGE: Besides launching his movie career in Student Of The Year, Karan also produced Sidharth Malhotra's recent hit, Shershaah.

IMAGE: Ishaan Khatter made his Bollywood debut in Dhadak alongside Jahnvi Kapoor and is reportedly seeing another KJo protege Ananya Panday.

IMAGE: Varun Dhawan began his career with Ko, not his famous film-maker father. Varun reunites with Dharma in the upcoming production, Mr Lele.

IMAGE: 2 States, Arjun Kapoor's biggest movie hit so far, was a Dharma production.

IMAGE: Abhimanyu Dassani recently starred in Dharma's sweet film, Meenakshi Sundereshwar.

IMAGE: Gehraiyaan actor Dhairya Karwa arrives for the party.