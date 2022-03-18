News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Janhvi, Ananya, Alia DAZZLE at KJo Bash

Janhvi, Ananya, Alia DAZZLE at KJo Bash

By Rediff Movies
March 18, 2022 14:12 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Karan Johar's parties are just as larger-than-life as his movies.

So when Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta turned 50 on March 17, KJo -- who, by the way, will be 50 on My 25 -- pulled out all stops to make sure it was a party to remember.

Please click on the images for glimpses of Apoorva's amazing birthday bash!

 

IMAGE: Karan has consistently mentored Janhvi Kapoor's career.
All Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Karan also launched Ananya Panday in Student Of The Year 2.

 

IMAGE: Karan directed Mrunal Thakur in the Ghost Stories anthology, perhaps signalling a bigger collaboration in the times to come.

 

IMAGE: Alia Bhatt has, of course, a very special place in KJo's heart.

 

IMAGE: Alia's BFF Akansha Ranjan, who had a brief role in Dharma's Guilty.

 

IMAGE: Nushrratt Bharuccha cuts a glamourous figure at the party.

 

IMAGE: Will we see Sharvari teaming up with Dharma soon?

 

IMAGE: Parineeti Chopra, stunning in an LBD.

 

IMAGE: Sophie Choudry shines on.

 

IMAGE: Tripti Dimri caught Dharma's eye soon after she starred in Bulbul. Dharma Cornerstone Agency, its new venture to promote fresh talent, signed the beautiful girl on.

 

IMAGE: One of Karan's oldest friends Gauri Khan. No sign of her megastar husband though.

 

IMAGE: Gauri was accompanied by elder son Aryan Khan.

 

IMAGE: Tara Sutaria arrives with...

 

IMAGE: Boyfriend Aadar Jain.

 

IMAGE: Besides launching his movie career in Student Of The Year, Karan also produced Sidharth Malhotra's recent hit, Shershaah.

 

IMAGE: Ishaan Khatter made his Bollywood debut in Dhadak alongside Jahnvi Kapoor and is reportedly seeing another KJo protege Ananya Panday.

 

IMAGE: Varun Dhawan began his career with Ko, not his famous film-maker father. Varun reunites with Dharma in the upcoming production, Mr Lele.

 

IMAGE: 2 States, Arjun Kapoor's biggest movie hit so far, was a Dharma production.

 

IMAGE: Abhimanyu Dassani recently starred in Dharma's sweet film, Meenakshi Sundereshwar.

 

IMAGE: Gehraiyaan actor Dhairya Karwa arrives for the party.

 

 

 
X

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
Like Katrina's Beach Wear?
Like Katrina's Beach Wear?
Style Like Alia, Katrina This Holi!
Style Like Alia, Katrina This Holi!
Jacqueline Gets Ready For Attack
Jacqueline Gets Ready For Attack
Bachchhan Paandey Review
Bachchhan Paandey Review
Injured Wood out of IPL 2022
Injured Wood out of IPL 2022
Azad, other G-23 leaders to meet Sonia, Rahul soon
Azad, other G-23 leaders to meet Sonia, Rahul soon
Why is Karan Johar KISSING Kajol?
Why is Karan Johar KISSING Kajol?

More like this

What's Mrunal Thakur Up To?

What's Mrunal Thakur Up To?

What's Ekta K Doing With Cyrus B?

What's Ekta K Doing With Cyrus B?

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances