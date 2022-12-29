News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Katrina-Vicky's Leopard Story!

Katrina-Vicky's Leopard Story!

By Rediff Movies
December 29, 2022 14:25 IST
It's the holiday season and the stars are making the most of it.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Katrina Kaif shares picture from Jawai Bandh, a village in Rajasthan's Pali district, where she and hubby Vicky Kaushal went on a leopard safari.

She writes, 'So Magical ..... I think one of my favourite places ever.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Vicky and Katrina steal a quiet moment in the arms of Nature.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Sara Ali Khan and her brother, Ibrahim, are enjoying a turn around Covent Garden Market. It's clearly pretty cold; their noses have turned red :)

But they are 'As Merry as a Cherry. In Wonderland finding our fairy. JK she’s gone to Waitrose,' writes Sara.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

The Shetty sisters, Shilpa and Shamita, are also in London. They stop for a bite and share a lovely picture, 'Sisters ... means you always have back up.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

Kartik Aaryan visits the Arc De Triomphe in Paris.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sayani Gupta/Instagram

Sayani Gupta, who is also in Paris, visits the museum.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanya Malhotra/Instagram

Sanya Malhotra is on holiday too, with her parents. Can you guess where they are vacationing?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ronit Roy/Instagram

'Wifey shopping!!! Apan doing vela giri drinking free cutting Arabic coffee!!!!' says Ronit Roy from an unknown holiday destination.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aparshakti Khurana/Instagram

'बाप और बेटी फोकट (Phuket) में ऐश कर रहे हैं। Photograph: @aakritiahuja (माँ) P.S don’t miss Arzoie’s kaaftan over her swim suit,' writes Aparshakti Khurana as he gets clicked with daughter Arzoie.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neelam/Instagram

Neelam holidays in Goa.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dino Morea/Instagram

Dino Morea is shooting in Janwada, Telangana, for his next project.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kapil Sharma/Instagram

Kapil Sharma, on the other hand, is shooting in Himachal Pradesh.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ravie Dubey/Instagram

Ravie Dubey shares picture from Chandigarh where he is shooting for his next show, which will also star his wife Sargun Mehta and Bigg Boss 16 contestant Ankit Dubey.

Sukanya Verma's Favourite 2022 OTT Shows
'Life will always be difficult'
2022 Flashback: Jacqueline's Con Call
Bol Radha Bol producer Nitin Manmohan dies
BJP, Cong spar over syrup related deaths in Uzbekistan
Nadal looks to get back to winning ways
When Sachin Goes Out For Dinner...
