Katrina-Vicky's Leopard Story!

It's the holiday season and the stars are making the most of it.
Katrina Kaif shares picture from Jawai Bandh, a village in Rajasthan's Pali district, where she and hubby Vicky Kaushal went on a leopard safari.
She writes, 'So Magical ..... I think one of my favourite places ever.'
Vicky and Katrina steal a quiet moment in the arms of Nature.
Sara Ali Khan and her brother, Ibrahim, are enjoying a turn around Covent Garden Market. It's clearly pretty cold; their noses have turned red :)
But they are 'As Merry as a Cherry. In Wonderland finding our fairy. JK she’s gone to Waitrose,' writes Sara.
The Shetty sisters, Shilpa and Shamita, are also in London. They stop for a bite and share a lovely picture, 'Sisters ... means you always have back up.'
Kartik Aaryan visits the Arc De Triomphe in Paris.
Sayani Gupta, who is also in Paris, visits the museum.
Sanya Malhotra is on holiday too, with her parents. Can you guess where they are vacationing?
'Wifey shopping!!! Apan doing vela giri drinking free cutting Arabic coffee!!!!' says Ronit Roy from an unknown holiday destination.
'बाप और बेटी फोकट (Phuket) में ऐश कर रहे हैं। Photograph: @aakritiahuja (माँ) P.S don’t miss Arzoie’s kaaftan over her swim suit,' writes Aparshakti Khurana as he gets clicked with daughter Arzoie.
Neelam holidays in Goa.
Dino Morea is shooting in Janwada, Telangana, for his next project.
Kapil Sharma, on the other hand, is shooting in Himachal Pradesh.
Ravie Dubey shares picture from Chandigarh where he is shooting for his next show, which will also star his wife Sargun Mehta and Bigg Boss 16 contestant Ankit Dubey.