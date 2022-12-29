Katrina-Vicky's Leopard Story!

It's the holiday season and the stars are making the most of it.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Katrina Kaif shares picture from Jawai Bandh, a village in Rajasthan's Pali district, where she and hubby Vicky Kaushal went on a leopard safari.

She writes, 'So Magical ..... I think one of my favourite places ever.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Vicky and Katrina steal a quiet moment in the arms of Nature.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Sara Ali Khan and her brother, Ibrahim, are enjoying a turn around Covent Garden Market. It's clearly pretty cold; their noses have turned red :)

But they are 'As Merry as a Cherry. In Wonderland finding our fairy. JK she’s gone to Waitrose,' writes Sara.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

The Shetty sisters, Shilpa and Shamita, are also in London. They stop for a bite and share a lovely picture, 'Sisters ... means you always have back up.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

Kartik Aaryan visits the Arc De Triomphe in Paris.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sayani Gupta/Instagram

Sayani Gupta, who is also in Paris, visits the museum.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanya Malhotra/Instagram

Sanya Malhotra is on holiday too, with her parents. Can you guess where they are vacationing?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ronit Roy/Instagram

'Wifey shopping!!! Apan doing vela giri drinking free cutting Arabic coffee!!!!' says Ronit Roy from an unknown holiday destination.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aparshakti Khurana/Instagram

'बाप और बेटी फोकट (Phuket) में ऐश कर रहे हैं। Photograph: @aakritiahuja (माँ) P.S don’t miss Arzoie’s kaaftan over her swim suit,' writes Aparshakti Khurana as he gets clicked with daughter Arzoie.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neelam/Instagram

Neelam holidays in Goa.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dino Morea/Instagram

Dino Morea is shooting in Janwada, Telangana, for his next project.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kapil Sharma/Instagram

Kapil Sharma, on the other hand, is shooting in Himachal Pradesh.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ravie Dubey/Instagram

Ravie Dubey shares picture from Chandigarh where he is shooting for his next show, which will also star his wife Sargun Mehta and Bigg Boss 16 contestant Ankit Dubey.