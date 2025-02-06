When Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir Got Together

Aamir Khan sure knows how to rally support for son Junaid's debut big screen venture, Loveyapa.

He's been screening the film for younger stars like Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor and movie legends Rekha-Dharmendra, but he's not done yet.

He invited Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan for yet another starry night.

Shah Rukh Khan arrives to cheer Aamir Khan and Junaid Khan.

Loveyapa also stars SRK's Army co-star Sridevi's daughter, Khushi Kapoor.

Can you imagine these superstars turn 60 this year?!

Amar and Prem have reunited, so AAA fans can rejoice! Aamir and Salman Khan get together for some offscreen laughs.

The star of the evening, Junaid, with his sister Ira Khan.

Aamir invites Juhi Chawla, his co-star from Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak and Ishq.

Imran Khan, Aamir's nephew. Ira's husband Nupur Shikare joins in.

Is Junaid's mum Reena Dutta getting the jitters just before the big day? She need not worry, her mum, centre, has her back.

Kiran Rao.

Aamir's mother Zeenat Hussain and sister Nuzhat Khan.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap.

Rhea Chakraborty and Honey Singh.

Director Advait Chandan.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com