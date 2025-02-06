What Junaid And Khushi Are *Really* Like

'When I bought my first car after Secret Superstar, Junaid said, what a waste of money, autos are so convenient.'

IMAGE: Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan in Loveyapa.

Loveyapa Director Advait Chandan gets ready to launch star kids Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor in the romcom.

While he has known Junaid for a long time, he didn't know Khushi at all, and was surprised by her.

You have been closely associated with Junaid through his father Aamir Khan, whom you have directed in Secret Superstar and Lal Singh Chaddha.

I've known Junaid for almost 20 years now.

He's always been a very grounded person.

In fact, when I bought my first car after Secret Superstar, he said, what a waste of money, autos are so convenient.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

What was it like directing him after knowing him from his childhood?

On set, he's a complete team player.

He is concerned about taking the lunch break on time so that the shooting unit doesn't get hungry.

He's constantly briefing the security team to maintain silence so I get clear dialogue recorded.

He's not just an actor, he's a solid partner.

But I wasn't surprised.

Why?

I know him and his mom, dad and sister for so long and this is how they've brought him up.

And Khushi Kapoor?

I was really surprised by Khushi.

I didn't know her at all, so I wondered what she'd be like.

But she is the most professional person I've ever met.

She is 10 minutes early for every meeting. She came to rehearsals and didn't even need to look at the script.

She knew every line by heart and had come with various options of delivery.

When she came on board, she made a playlist of songs for me which she felt would have been Baani's playlist. I heard those songs and instantly knew that she's understood the part.

IMAGE: Khushi and Junaid in Loveyapa.

Doesn't the current generation's discipline surprise you?

Yes. Khushi sat in on my meetings with the costume stylist and the production designer.

She was really helpful in locking the colour palette for this character which really helps not just the costumes but also the visual of the whole film.

By the way, I loved your Lal Singh Chaddha.

That makes two of you: My mother and you.