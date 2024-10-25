News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Movies » Has Alia Done Botox? She Clarifies

Has Alia Done Botox? She Clarifies

By REDIFF MOVIES
October 25, 2024 12:59 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'This is your hypercritical, microscopic judgment of a human face.'
'And now you're confidently tossing around "scientific explanations, claiming I'm paralysed on one side? Are you kidding me?'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Did Alia Bhatt undergo a botched Botox procedure?

The actor slammed rumours floating on the Internet, especially referring to a video claiming the same, in a long post on her Instagram Stories.

'Absolutely NO JUDGEMENT towards anyone who chooses cosmetic corrections or surgery-your body, your choice. But wow, this is beyond ridiculous!' Alia writes.

'To the random video floating around literally claiming I've had Botox gone wrong (and to the numerous clickbait articles) - I have a "crooked smile" and a "weird way of speaking." according to YOU.

'This is your hypercritical, microscopic judgment of a human face. And now you're confidently tossing around "scientific explanations, claiming I'm paralysed on one side? Are you kidding me?

'These are SERIOUS claims being casually thrown out there with zero proof, no confirmation, and absolutely nothing to back it up.

'What's worse, you're influencing young, impressionable minds who might actually believe this garbage. Why are you saying this? For clickbait? Attention? Because none of it makes sense.

 

'Let's take a minute to address the absurd lens through which women are judged and objectified on the internet-our faces, bodies, personal lives, even our bumps (!!!) are up for critique.

'We should be celebrating individuality, not tearing it apart under a microscope. These types of judgments perpetuate unrealistic standards, making people feel like they're never "enough." It's damaging, and it's exhausting.

'And the saddest part? A lot of this judgment comes from other women. Whatever happened to "live and let live"? To "everyone has the right to their own choices"? Instead, we've become so accustomed to picking each other apart that it's almost normalized.

'Meanwhile just another day of even thorougher entertainment with scripts made up by the Internet.'

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
Looking At Riddhima's FABULOUS Life
Looking At Riddhima's FABULOUS Life
'I Don't Do Intimate Scenes'
'I Don't Do Intimate Scenes'
'Bobby Deol Has Made Kanguva Larger'
'Bobby Deol Has Made Kanguva Larger'
'Kill Salman': Rs 10 lakh bounty on Bishnoi's brother
'Kill Salman': Rs 10 lakh bounty on Bishnoi's brother
From 52/2 to 53 all out: Western Australia humiliated
From 52/2 to 53 all out: Western Australia humiliated
Recipe: Vidhya's Bhang Ki Chutney
Recipe: Vidhya's Bhang Ki Chutney
PIX: Santner skittles India for 156; NZ take lead
PIX: Santner skittles India for 156; NZ take lead

More like this

Why Did IC-814 Series Mute ISI Role?

Why Did IC-814 Series Mute ISI Role?

'Box Office Let Us Down'

'Box Office Let Us Down'

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances