Has Alia Done Botox? She Clarifies

'And now you're confidently tossing around "scientific explanations, claiming I'm paralysed on one side? Are you kidding me?'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Did Alia Bhatt undergo a botched Botox procedure?

The actor slammed rumours floating on the Internet, especially referring to a video claiming the same, in a long post on her Instagram Stories.

'Absolutely NO JUDGEMENT towards anyone who chooses cosmetic corrections or surgery-your body, your choice. But wow, this is beyond ridiculous!' Alia writes.

'To the random video floating around literally claiming I've had Botox gone wrong (and to the numerous clickbait articles) - I have a "crooked smile" and a "weird way of speaking." according to YOU.

'This is your hypercritical, microscopic judgment of a human face. And now you're confidently tossing around "scientific explanations, claiming I'm paralysed on one side? Are you kidding me?

'These are SERIOUS claims being casually thrown out there with zero proof, no confirmation, and absolutely nothing to back it up.

'What's worse, you're influencing young, impressionable minds who might actually believe this garbage. Why are you saying this? For clickbait? Attention? Because none of it makes sense.

'Let's take a minute to address the absurd lens through which women are judged and objectified on the internet-our faces, bodies, personal lives, even our bumps (!!!) are up for critique.

'We should be celebrating individuality, not tearing it apart under a microscope. These types of judgments perpetuate unrealistic standards, making people feel like they're never "enough." It's damaging, and it's exhausting.

'And the saddest part? A lot of this judgment comes from other women. Whatever happened to "live and let live"? To "everyone has the right to their own choices"? Instead, we've become so accustomed to picking each other apart that it's almost normalized.

'Meanwhile just another day of even thorougher entertainment with scripts made up by the Internet.'