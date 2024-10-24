News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Movies » 'Box Office Let Us Down'

'Box Office Let Us Down'

By SUBHASH K JHA
October 24, 2024 12:51 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'The learning will be long term and if anything unlearn everything from this and start afresh.'

IMAGE: Alia Bhatt in Jigra.
 

Vasan Bala defends his film Jigra against Divya Khossla's accusation that it is a copy of her jailbreak film, Savi and tells Subhash K Jha, "Both films are out. They are in the public domain. Please watch and make up your own minds. Also free speech, so everyone is entitled and has the right to say what they want even without watching both films. Can't stop any of that."

Vasan also says that Jigra's box office clash with Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video was not a mistake.

"Films will be clashing with elections, natural calamities, unforeseen incidents, IPL, World Cups etc. One can't be scared of the circumstances all the time. There are only so many clean release dates and there will never be a clean solo release for any film. Having said that, I am not an expert on distribution and exhibition practices.

"It's a film made with faith and convention. I didn't make a project and put in pieces that would fit existing sensibilities and box office sentiments. The learning will be long term and if anything unlearn everything from this and start afresh."

Vasan admits that he did not expect Jigra to underperform so much.

"The box office has let us down," he says.

"As a director, if 100 percent faith is put on me on every department of the creatives, then box office also needs to be taken care of by me. In that department, it's clearly a letdown on my front."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SUBHASH K JHA
COMMENT
Print this article
What Really Touches Your Heart In Jigra
What Really Touches Your Heart In Jigra
'This World Is Driven By Greed'
'This World Is Driven By Greed'
'Peddlers is about alienation and loneliness'
'Peddlers is about alienation and loneliness'
SEE: Shami Bowls At NCA
SEE: Shami Bowls At NCA
Can't accept FDI blindly, need safeguards: Sitharaman
Can't accept FDI blindly, need safeguards: Sitharaman
Shillong Tops 2025 Indian Travel List
Shillong Tops 2025 Indian Travel List
Can Raj Thackeray's son win Mahim amid Sena vs Sena?
Can Raj Thackeray's son win Mahim amid Sena vs Sena?

More like this

Jigra Review

Jigra Review

VVKWWVideo Scores Over Jigra

VVKWWVideo Scores Over Jigra

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances