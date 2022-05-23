Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kartik won't let go of the 'HOUSE FULL' board!

Click on the images to find out which stars Photographer Pradeep Bandekar ran into on Sunday:
IMAGE: Is Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 a hit?
Lead actor Kartik Aaryan went to Mumbai's Gaiety theatre to find out.
And the hearty welcome he got from the audience there gave him the answer.
IMAGE: As did this HOUSE FULL board!
So how did Kartik celebrate?
With a tub of popcorn of course :)
IMAGE: Kartik doesn't want to let go of the board.
Neither do Producer Bhushan Kumar, right, and Co-Producer Murad Khetani.
Kartik's co-star Kiara Advani could not attend; this is what she was busy with.
IMAGE: Madhuri Dixit enjoys a day out with hubby Sriram Nene.
IMAGE: Hansika Motwani is summer ready.
IMAGE: Love that cute tee Shah Rukh Khan's youngest son, AbRam, is wearing.
IMAGE: Neha Dhupia, seen here with hubby Angad Bedi, doesn't need make-up to look good.
IMAGE: Abhimanyu Dassani, who's got a hit on the nose, spends his Sunday playing football with...
IMAGE: Zaid Darbar.
IMAGE: Samir Kochhar.
IMAGE: Ahan Shetty.
IMAGE: Sachiin Joshi.
