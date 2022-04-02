Guess Who This Actress Is

Sunny Leone is all set to star in an action film Quotation Gang.

Shot in Andhra Pradesh and Punjab, Vivek Kumar Kannan's multi-starrer also stars... let's see if you can recognise them!

IMAGE: Sunny Leone seems to have turned her attention to south Indian cinema, courtesy Tamil movies like Shero, Oh My Ghost and Veeramadevi.

Now, she plays the leading lady in Quotation Gang.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Leone/Instagram

IMAGE: Yes, that's Priyamani!

After taking an eight year break from Tamil films, Priyamani makes a comeback as contract killer Shakuntala in Quotation Gang.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Leone/Instagram

IMAGE: Up next is Jackie Shroff who has done Tamil films like Aaranya Kaandam, Kochadaiiyaan and Bigil. He plays Mustafa in Quotation Gang.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Leone/Instagram

IMAGE: Child artist Sara Arjun is also in Quotation Gang's cast.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Leone/Instagram