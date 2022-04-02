News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Guess Who This Actress Is

Guess Who This Actress Is

By Rediff Movies
April 02, 2022 13:24 IST
Sunny Leone is all set to star in an action film Quotation Gang.

Shot in Andhra Pradesh and Punjab, Vivek Kumar Kannan's multi-starrer also stars... let's see if you can recognise them!

Please click on the images for a look at the stars.

 

IMAGE: Sunny Leone seems to have turned her attention to south Indian cinema, courtesy Tamil movies like Shero, Oh My Ghost and Veeramadevi.
Now, she plays the leading lady in Quotation Gang.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Leone/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Yes, that's Priyamani!
After taking an eight year break from Tamil films, Priyamani makes a comeback as contract killer Shakuntala in Quotation Gang.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Leone/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Up next is Jackie Shroff who has done Tamil films like Aaranya Kaandam, Kochadaiiyaan and Bigil. He plays Mustafa in Quotation Gang.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Leone/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Child artist Sara Arjun is also in Quotation Gang's cast.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Leone/Instagram

 

 

 
Rediff Movies
What Amitabh Bachchan Taught Abhishek
BIG Releases COMING UP in APRIL
What To Watch On OTT This Weekend
MFs Expect Sebi To Tighten Norms Further
Chef Sushant Parab's Jalebi Recipe
7 key Bills on Rajya Sabha agenda for final week
Ajay Devgn Has Always Been A Warrior
